Cuomo won't march in Puerto Rican parade, doesn't say why

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is not marching in next month's Puerto Rican Day Parade but he isn't saying why.

A spokeswoman for Cuomo said Friday that the Democratic governor would not march in the June 11 parade in Manhattan.

The spokeswoman's statement did not address the controversy surrounding parade organizers' decision to honor a Puerto Rican nationalist recently freed from prison.

Sponsors including Coca-Cola, Jetblue and AT&T dropped out of the parade after organizers said they would honor Puerto Rico nationalist Oscar Lopez Rivera.

Lopez Rivera was a member of the Armed Forces of National Liberation, or FALN, which claimed responsibility for more than 100 bombings in the 1970s and 1980s.

He served more than 35 years in prison before his sentence was commuted by President Barack Obama.