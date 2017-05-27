  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan Headline News

Headlines across Taiwan on May 27, 2017

By  Central News Agency
2017/05/27 09:10

(By Central News Agency)

Taipei, May 27 - The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Saturday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Activist Lee Ming-che formally arrested in China for alleged subversion.
@China Times: Child smuggling ring busted; 11 Vietnamese youngsters recovered.
@Liberty Times: Taiwan busts biggest heroine smuggling attempt in its history; 693 kilos seized.
@Apple Daily: Ring obtain Taiwan nationality for 17 Vietnamese youngsters using fake birth certificates.
@Economic Daily News: 15 stocks have good prospects backed by 3 favorable factors.
@Commercial Times: Investment funds favor 13 stocks.
 
headline
headline news
headlines
top headlines

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan Headline News
2017/05/26 09:10
Taiwan Headline News
2017/05/25 08:50
Taiwan Headline News
2017/05/24 09:40
Taiwan Headline News
2017/05/23 08:40
Taiwan Headline News
2017/05/22 09:11