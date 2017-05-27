Taiwan Headline News

Taipei, May 27 - The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Saturday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Activist Lee Ming-che formally arrested in China for alleged subversion.

@China Times: Child smuggling ring busted; 11 Vietnamese youngsters recovered.

@Liberty Times: Taiwan busts biggest heroine smuggling attempt in its history; 693 kilos seized.

@Apple Daily: Ring obtain Taiwan nationality for 17 Vietnamese youngsters using fake birth certificates.

@Economic Daily News: 15 stocks have good prospects backed by 3 favorable factors.

@Commercial Times: Investment funds favor 13 stocks.

