Taipei, May 27 - The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Saturday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Activist Lee Ming-che formally arrested in China for alleged subversion.
@China Times: Child smuggling ring busted; 11 Vietnamese youngsters recovered.
@Liberty Times: Taiwan busts biggest heroine smuggling attempt in its history; 693 kilos seized.
@Apple Daily: Ring obtain Taiwan nationality for 17 Vietnamese youngsters using fake birth certificates.
@Economic Daily News: 15 stocks have good prospects backed by 3 favorable factors.
@Commercial Times: Investment funds favor 13 stocks.
Taiwan Headline News
Headlines across Taiwan on May 27, 2017
Taipei, May 27 - The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Saturday are as follows: