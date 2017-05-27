  1. Home
  2. World

BC-SOC--Argentine Standings

By  Associated Press
2017/05/27 08:39
BC-SOC--Argentine Standings
Argentine Football Standings
Primera Division, Torneo Inicial
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Boca Juniors 25 15 7 3 50 21 52
River Plate 24 14 6 4 44 23 48
San Lorenzo 25 14 4 7 40 29 46
Independiente 25 12 9 4 32 17 45
Newell's 25 13 6 6 34 21 45
Banfield 25 14 3 8 33 28 45
Estudiantes 25 12 8 5 39 25 44
Colon 25 13 5 7 29 21 44
Racing Club 25 13 3 9 41 35 42
Rosario Central 25 11 7 7 35 24 40
Lanus 25 11 6 8 29 23 39
Talleres 25 10 7 8 28 22 37
Defensa y Justicia 24 10 7 7 22 18 37
Gimnasia 25 9 7 9 20 20 34
Godoy Cruz 25 10 4 11 27 29 34
Atletico Rafaela 25 9 6 10 25 23 33
Atletico Tucuman 24 8 7 9 30 28 31
Olimpo 24 7 9 8 26 24 30
Temperley 25 8 6 11 24 31 30
Santa Fe 25 7 8 10 22 30 29
Velez Sarsfield 25 8 4 13 22 38 28
Patronato Parana 25 6 9 10 25 33 27
San Martin 25 5 11 9 20 33 26
Tigre 25 6 7 12 29 37 25
Huracan 25 5 9 11 20 24 24
Aldosivi 26 5 9 12 14 31 24
Sarmiento 25 5 7 13 23 37 22
Quilmes 25 6 4 15 15 38 22
Belgrano 25 3 10 12 16 28 19
Arsenal 24 4 5 15 19 42 17
Tuesday, May 23

Gimnasia 0, River Plate 3

Friday, May 26

Aldosivi 0, Independiente 0

Saturday, May 27

Colon vs. Gimnasia 1700 GMT

Banfield vs. Temperley 1915 GMT

Newell's vs. Olimpo 2015 GMT

Huracan vs. Boca Juniors 2230 GMT

San Martin vs. Sarmiento 2230 GMT

Sunday, May 28

Racing Club vs. San Lorenzo 0015 GMT

Defensa y Justicia vs. Tigre 1700 GMT

Arsenal vs. Lanus 1915 GMT

Talleres vs. Atletico Tucuman 2000 GMT

River Plate vs. Rosario Central 2115 GMT

Atletico Rafaela vs. Belgrano 2130 GMT

Patronato Parana vs. Godoy Cruz 2345 GMT

Monday, May 29

Estudiantes vs. Santa Fe 2200 GMT

Tuesday, May 30

Velez Sarsfield vs. Quilmes 0015 GMT

Wednesday, May 31

Atletico Tucuman vs. River Plate 2315 GMT