The Latest: Activist arrested in beatings at Berkeley rally

Northern California prosecutors have charged a former community college teacher and anti-fascist activist with assault for allegedly attacking attendees of a political rally.

The Alameda County district attorney's office charged 28-year-old Eric Clanton with hitting several people on the head with a bicycle lock during a chaotic demonstration in Berkeley that turned violent on April 15. Court documents show police seizing flags, pamphlets and other paraphernalia associated with anti-fascist and anarchists' movements.

Clanton is charged with assaulting demonstrators attending a pro-President Trump rally while wearing a mask. The assaults were captured on video and circulated widely on social media sites, which police say led them to Clanton.

Clanton's attorney, Dan Siegel, didn't return a call for comment on Friday.

Nineteen adults were arrested.