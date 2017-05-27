GameStop and Zoe's fall; Deckers and Costco climb

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Friday:

GameStop Corp., down $1.40 to $22.22

Investors were concerned about the video game retailer's mobile device sales and its annual forecasts.

Costco Wholesale Corp., up $3.13 to $177.86

The warehouse club operator reported strong third-quarter results.

Ulta Beauty Inc., up $9.36 to $302.40

The beauty products company's profit and sales topped analysts' expectations.

Deckers Outdoor Corp., up $10.64 to $67.21

The maker of Uggs boots had a larger profit and better sales than Wall Street had forecast.

Zoe's Kitchen Inc., down $2.02 to $14.18

The restaurant chain cut its revenue estimate for the year as customer traffic remained weak.

Caleres Inc., up $2.26 to $27.08

The shoe company's first-quarter sales were better than Wall Street expected.

GGP Inc., down $1.04 to $22.65

Shares in real estate investment trusts fell Friday, continuing their pattern of lagging the market this year.

Coty Inc., up 46 cents to $19.06

Household goods makers made some of the largest gains Friday in an overall lackluster trading day.