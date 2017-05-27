The Latest: Lawyer says Kushner wants to cooperate in probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on Russia investigations (all times local):

4:10 p.m.

Jared Kushner's role in his father-in-law's campaign and now his presidency make him a seemingly obvious person that investigators would want to know more about and possibly speak with as they probe connections between Moscow and associates of President Donald Trump.

Kushner has already volunteered to speak with Congress about those meetings, and his attorney says he's willing to cooperate with any additional investigations.

The statement from attorney Jamie Gorelick comes amid reports that the FBI is scrutinizing Kushner's encounters as part of broader investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

The interest in Kushner would move the investigation into the White House, though there is no indication that Kushner is accused of wrongdoing or that he is a target.

___

3:16 a.m.

A lawyer for President Donald Trump's son-in-law and adviser says Jared Kushner is willing to cooperate with federal investigators looking into ties between Russia and the Trump campaign.

News media report that the FBI is investigating meetings Kushner had in December with Russian officials.

In a statement issued Thursday, attorney Jamie Gorelick (gaw-REH'-lihk) says Kushner previously volunteered to share with Congress what he knows about these meetings. Gorelick says Kushner will do the same if he is contacted in connection with any other inquiry.

The chairman of the House oversight committee has asked the FBI to turn over more documents about former Director James Comey's interactions with the White House and Justice Department. The committee also is seeking materials dating back nearly four years to the Obama administration.