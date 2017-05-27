Prosecutor: Rape sentence lenient, compares to Brock Turner

CRESCENT CITY, Calif. (AP) — A California prosecutor says a man convicted of raping a relative received a sentence that's too lenient, comparing it to the case of former Stanford University swimmer Brock Turner.

The Los Angeles Times reported Friday (https://tinyurl.com/ycbmvf4x ) that a judge sentenced 20-year-old Nolan Bruder last week to 240 days in jail and three years' probation for drugging and raping a family member.

Probation officials recommended a six-year prison sentence. But the judge said Bruder was stigmatized by the crime and would be required to register as a sex offender for life.

Del Norte County District Attorney Dale Trigg said Bruder appears to have benefited from committing his crime before a new law took effect that mandates prison for sexual assault.

Lawmakers passed the measure after Turner was sentenced to six months in jail for sexually assaulting an unconscious woman.