New York (AP) — Sugar futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday:
(112,000 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|SUGAR-WORLD 11
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Jun
|15.60
|15.60
|15.01
|15.05
|Down .61
|Sep
|15.92
|15.92
|15.35
|15.37
|Down .59
|Feb
|16.49
|16.49
|15.96
|15.99
|Down .55
|Apr
|16.42
|16.42
|15.89
|15.92
|Down .50
|Jun
|16.30
|16.30
|15.89
|15.91
|Down .44
|Sep
|16.41
|16.41
|16.06
|16.08
|Down .37
|Feb
|16.69
|16.69
|16.43
|16.43
|Down .29
|Apr
|16.55
|16.57
|16.40
|16.40
|Down .21
|Jun
|16.46
|16.46
|16.32
|16.32
|Down .15
|Sep
|16.46
|16.46
|16.36
|16.36
|Down .09
|Feb
|16.51
|Down .04