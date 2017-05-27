  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Copper, US

By  Associated Press
2017/05/27 03:19

New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Fri:

(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
May 255.95 Down 3.25
Jun 258.30 259.65 255.00 256.10 Down 3.10
Jul 259.45 260.55 255.35 256.60 Down 3.15
Aug 259.75 260.15 256.65 257.30 Down 3.05
Sep 260.75 261.65 256.65 257.95 Down 3.00
Oct 258.60 258.80 258.60 258.60 Down 3.00
Nov 259.55 259.55 259.15 259.15 Down 2.95
Dec 261.75 263.00 258.30 259.50 Down 2.95
Jan 260.05 Down 2.95
Feb 260.45 Down 2.95
Mar 261.80 261.80 259.60 260.70 Down 2.90
Apr 261.25 Down 2.85
May 261.45 Down 2.80
Jun 261.90 Down 2.75
Jul 262.20 Down 2.70
Aug 262.60 Down 2.70
Sep 262.80 Down 2.70
Oct 263.05 Down 2.75
Nov 263.15 Down 2.75
Dec 263.15 Down 2.75
Jan 263.30 Down 2.75
Feb 263.40 Down 2.75
Mar 263.50 Down 2.75
Apr 263.55 Down 2.75
May 263.60 Down 2.75
Jul 263.65 Down 2.75
Sep 263.70 Down 2.75
Dec 263.80 Down 2.75
Mar 263.90 Down 2.75
May 263.95 Down 2.75
Jul 264.00 Down 2.75
Sep 264.05 Down 2.75
Dec 264.10 Down 2.75
Mar 264.15 Down 2.75
May 264.20 Down 2.75
Jul 264.25 Down 2.75
Sep 264.30 Down 2.75
Dec 264.35 Down 2.75
Mar 264.40 Down 2.75