New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Fri:
(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|May
|255.95 Down 3.25
|Jun
|258.30
|259.65
|255.00
|256.10 Down 3.10
|Jul
|259.45
|260.55
|255.35
|256.60 Down 3.15
|Aug
|259.75
|260.15
|256.65
|257.30 Down 3.05
|Sep
|260.75
|261.65
|256.65
|257.95 Down 3.00
|Oct
|258.60
|258.80
|258.60
|258.60 Down 3.00
|Nov
|259.55
|259.55
|259.15
|259.15 Down 2.95
|Dec
|261.75
|263.00
|258.30
|259.50 Down 2.95
|Jan
|260.05 Down 2.95
|Feb
|260.45 Down 2.95
|Mar
|261.80
|261.80
|259.60
|260.70 Down 2.90
|Apr
|261.25 Down 2.85
|May
|261.45 Down 2.80
|Jun
|261.90 Down 2.75
|Jul
|262.20 Down 2.70
|Aug
|262.60 Down 2.70
|Sep
|262.80 Down 2.70
|Oct
|263.05 Down 2.75
|Nov
|263.15 Down 2.75
|Dec
|263.15 Down 2.75
|Jan
|263.30 Down 2.75
|Feb
|263.40 Down 2.75
|Mar
|263.50 Down 2.75
|Apr
|263.55 Down 2.75
|May
|263.60 Down 2.75
|Jul
|263.65 Down 2.75
|Sep
|263.70 Down 2.75
|Dec
|263.80 Down 2.75
|Mar
|263.90 Down 2.75
|May
|263.95 Down 2.75
|Jul
|264.00 Down 2.75
|Sep
|264.05 Down 2.75
|Dec
|264.10 Down 2.75
|Mar
|264.15 Down 2.75
|May
|264.20 Down 2.75
|Jul
|264.25 Down 2.75
|Sep
|264.30 Down 2.75
|Dec
|264.35 Down 2.75
|Mar
|264.40 Down 2.75