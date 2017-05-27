GOP holds onto Montana seat, yet both parties optimistic

FILE - In this March 6, 2017 file photo technology entrepreneur Greg Gianforte speaks to Republican delegates before a candidate forum
FILE - In this May 11, 2017, file photo Republican Greg Gianforte, right, welcomes Donald Trump Jr., the U.S. president's son, onto the
Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin answers questions Thursday, May 25, 2017, at a Bozeman, Mont., press conference about Montana con
Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin answers questions Thursday, May 25, 2017, at a Bozeman, Mont., press conference about Montana con
Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin answers questions during a press conference on Thursday, May 25, 2017, in Bozeman, Mont. The sher
Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin addresses media on Thursday, May 25, 2017, in Bozeman, Mont. The sheriff, who cited Montana congr
People fill out ballots for the special election to fill Montana's only U.S. House seat at the Montana Pavilion at MetraPark on Thursda
WASHINGTON (AP) — Both political parties are finding cause for optimism in a House race in Montana won by a Republican who faced last-minute assault charges.
Looking ahead to next year's midterm elections, Democratic strategists said Friday that forcing Republicans to spend millions for a narrow win in a conservative state amounted to a victory itself.
The final unofficial tally in Thursday's election showed wealthy Republican businessman Greg Gianforte with 50.2 percent of the vote, compared to Democratic musician Rob Quist with 44.1 percent.
Republicans say they employed a successful strategy in defining the Democratic candidate early and following through until Election Day.
They argued that gives them renewed cause for optimism approaching two other special elections next month in Georgia and South Carolina.