Canadian accused in Yahoo hack to appeal bail denial

TORONTO (AP) — A Canadian man accused in a massive hack of Yahoo emails says he'll appeal a judge's decision to deny him bail.

Karim Baratov made a brief court appearance Friday with his lawyer Amedeo DiCarlo.

Ontario Superior Court Justice Alan Whitten said last month that the 22-year-old Baratov is too much of a flight risk because of his easy access to money and his ability to ply his alleged trade from anywhere in the world.

Baratov was arrested in April and faces extradition to the U.S, where he has been indicted on computer hacking charges along with three other people, including two alleged Russian intelligence agents.

The 2014 breach at Yahoo affected at least a half billion user accounts.

Baratov's bail review will be on June 5.