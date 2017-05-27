Olympic buildup begins with Moscow event in October

U.S. men's champion Nathan Chen and ice dance gold medalists Maia and Alex Shibutani will compete in the Rostelecom Cup in Moscow that opens the 2017-18 Grand Prix figure skating series.

The buildup to the Pyeongchang Olympics will feature six Grand Prix events, ending with Skate America in Lake Placid, New York, in late November. The Grand Prix finals will be held in Nagoya, Japan on Dec. 7-10.

Also scheduled for the Moscow competition from Oct. 20-22 will be Americans Grant Hochstein, Mirai Nagasu, Mariah Bell, the pairs team of Marissa Castelli and Mervin Tran, and ice dancers Rachel and Michael Parsons.

The other events on the Grand Prix calendar are Skate Canada at Regina, Saskatchewan, Oct. 27-Oct. 29;

Cup of China at Beijing, Nov. 3-5; NHK Trophy at Osaka, Japan, Nov. 10-12; Internationaux de France - Grenoble, France, Nov. 17-19; and Skate America, Nov. 24-26.