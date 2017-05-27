Civil War museum closes after feud over Confederate spat

A piece of Confederate memorabilia to General Robert E. Lee sits atop a box at the Nash Farm Battlefield Museum, a small Civil War muse
Peter Bonner, left, looks at a painting of Union soldiers as David Moody, right, tours what's left of the Nash Farm Battlefield Museum,
Volunteer curator Bill Dodd is reflected in a portrait of a Union soldier on display at the Nash Farm Battlefield Museum which is closi
A book about Confederate black soldiers sits atop a box at the Nash Farm Battlefield Museum, a small Civil War museum closing in Hampto
An American and Georgia state flag fly next to where a Confederate flag once flew outside the Nash Farm Battlefield Museum in Hampton,
A mannequin dressed as a Confederate soldier looks out from an upstairs bathroom at the Nash Farm Battlefield Museum, a small Civil War
A memorial to Confederate soldiers who died in a battle where the Nash Farm Battlefield Museum now sits, stands outside the museum in H
Nash Farm Battlefield Museum volunteer curator Bill Dodd, right, returns a blanket from the Civil War that has been a family heirloom t
The Nash Farm Battlefield Museum, a small Civil War museum, sits closed in Hampton, Ga., Thursday, May 25, 2017. Against the backdrop o
Mannequins sit in a carriage on display at the Nash Farm Battlefield Museum, a small Civil War museum closing in Hampton, Ga., Thursday
David Moody looks at portraits of Union and Confederate soldiers on display at the Nash Farm Battlefield Museum, a small Civil War muse
Volunteer curator Bill Dodd, walks through the Nash Farm Battlefield Museum as he clears out exhibits after the small Civil War museum
A poster of a Union drummer boy is displayed inside the Nash Farm Battlefield Museum in Hampton, Ga., Thursday, May 25, 2017. The museu
Visitors look over a field outside the Nash Farm Battlefield Museum, a small Civil War museum that is closing its doors in Hampton, Ga.
An American and Confederate 2nd National Flag stand in the window of an empty room at the Nash Farm Battlefield Museum, a small Civil W
Volunteer curator Bill Dodd, right, removes an original newspaper front page from 1865 about President Abraham Lincoln's funeral as he
ATLANTA (AP) — A small Civil War museum in Georgia has closed its doors and boxed up its artifacts.
The volunteer-run Nash Farm Battlefield Museum in Hampton says it shut its doors because a county commissioner had requested that all Confederate flags be removed from the museum.
But Henry County Commissioner Dee Clemmons says she only asked the group to remove Confederate flags in the museum gift shop that were visible from outside.
County spokeswoman Melissa Robinson said no official county action led to the museum's closure.
The museum sits on a site that's believed to have been a Civil War battlefield in Hampton, about 30 miles south of Atlanta. The closure has rankled residents amid a nationwide debate over whether the Confederate flag symbolizes hate or heritage.