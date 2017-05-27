Israel's Ramadan goodwill comes amid tension over Gaza power

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel has announced a series of goodwill gestures for Palestinians ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan a day after it warned Gaza's already meager electricity supply could be further reduced following a spat between Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and the Islamic militant group Hamas that rules the territory.

Maj. Gen. Yoav Mordechai of the Israeli defense body COGAT said in a statement Friday the goodwill measures include access for 100 Gaza residents to attend prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem each Friday throughout Ramadan, expected to begin Saturday.

West Bank crossings will open longer it also said.

Mordechai had warned on Thursday that Israel could cut off Gaza's power supply because of the ongoing feud over tax collections between Gaza's Hamas rulers and political rivals Ramallah-based Fatah.