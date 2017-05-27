  1. Home
Melania Trump wears $51K Dolce & Gabbana jacket in Sicily

By  Associated Press
2017/05/27 00:03

TAORMINA, Italy (AP) — Melania Trump's first outing in the Sicilian sunshine was in a colorful floral applique jacket by Dolce & Gabbana that comes off the rack at $51,000.

Mrs. Trump also carried a matching clutch when she went to lunch with the other spouses of G7 leaders at the historic Elephants Palace hosted by Catania's mayor.

The color burst comes after a steady wardrobe of mostly black during President Donald Trump's overseas tour, including a prim black lace dress with a matching mantilla headcover that she wore to meet Pope Francis and a dark jacket with golden detailing on the cuff and collar that she wore for her arrival in Italy.