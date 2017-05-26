Panic! At the Disco's Brendon Urie on 'exciting' B'way bow

NEW YORK (AP) — As Brendon Urie readies to make his Broadway debut Friday night in "Kinky Boots," the Panic! At the Disco frontman expressed condolences to the victims of the deadly attack at a concert in England, vowing never to give in to terror.

Says Urie: "I'm never going to stop doing what I do because people choose to terrorize arts."

Urie takes over the role of Charlie Price for a 10-week run in the popular musical about a staid British shoe factory on the brink of ruin that retrofits itself into a maker of footwear for drag queens.

Urie will appear in the show through Aug. 6.