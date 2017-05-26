Puerto Rico university students vow to continue strike

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Students at Puerto Rico's largest public university vow to continue a two-month-old strike until education officials agree to several demands.

The demands adopted at a Thursday night meeting include a freeze on tuition increases and a ban on privatizing campuses.

But the university's board of governors cannot currently take any action because it does not have enough members for a quorum. Its president, vice president and another member resigned this week to protest budget cuts that prompted the student strike.

A federal control board overseeing the U.S. territory's finances is seeking $450 million in cuts at the University of Puerto Rico. The governor has instead proposed $241 million in cuts.