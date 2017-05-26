Hard Rock charts different path for Trump's former casino

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Hard Rock International is upping its investment in Atlantic City's former Trump Taj Mahal casino.

Company chairman Jim Allen says Hard Rock will spend at least $500 million on rebranding and reopening the shuttered casino, up from its initial $350 million plan.

Hard Rock bought the Taj Mahal in March for $50 million.

That's 4 cents on the dollar from the $1.2 billion Donald Trump spent to open it in 1990.

Hard Rock soon will announce a partnership to offer internet gambling in multiple jurisdictions, including New Jersey.

And Allen all but guaranteed peaceful labor relations with the union whose strike helped prompt former owner Carl Icahn to close the casino in October.

Hard Rock plans to reopen the casino under its own well-known brand in summer 2018.