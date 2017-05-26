WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORY:

SOC--FA CUP FINAL

LONDON — For Chelsea, it's a chance for a double. Arsenal is just looking for some redemption. The London teams will meet Saturday in the FA Cup final, with Chelsea hoping to win its second league-cup double since 2010 and Arsenal wanting to make up for missing out on the Champions League with a season-ending trophy at Wembley Stadium. By Justin Palmer. SENT: 610 words, photos.

NEW/DEVELOPING:

TEN--FRENCH OPEN-DRAW

PARIS — In his quest for a 10th title at the French Open, Rafael Nadal could face Novak Djokovic in the semifinals. The fourth-seeded Nadal, the only player with nine trophies from one Grand Slam tournament, will open against Benoit Paire. By Samuel Petrequin. SENT: 560 words, photos.

BBN--NGOEPE'S GIFT

Gift Ngoepe lived in a baseball clubhouse. The field was his backyard. Never mind that Ngoepe's field of dreams was a bit patchy. He still made history when he became the first African to play Major League Baseball. By Gerald Imray. SENT: 950 words, photos, video.

CYC--GIRO D'ITALIA

PIANCAVALLO, Italy — Overall leader Tom Dumoulin rides in the 19th stage of the Giro d'Italia, a tough 191-kilometer (119-mile) route from San Candido to Piancavallo with an uphill finish. UPCOMING: 350 words by 1600 GMT, photos.

BKN--NBA FINALS MATCHUP

For the third straight year, it's Cleveland and Golden State in the NBA Finals. The 2016 champions versus the 2015 champions. The first "threematch" — rematch of a rematch — in league history. By Tim Reynolds. SENT: 860 words, photos.

HKN--STANLEY CUP LOOKAHEAD

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins kept getting by even as their star players kept skating off the ice in pain. Even as the targets on their back as Stanley Cup champions kept getting bigger. Even as Columbus and Washington and Ottawa kept pushing and prodding, poking and pinching. By Will Graves. SENT: 810 words, photos.

BBO--HALL-HOMER AT THE BAT

Steve Sax won two World Series rings, was a five-time All-Star and got nearly 2,000 hits in the big leagues. Yet to many fans, it's those half-dozen lines he uttered to a bunch of yellow cartoon characters on "The Simpsons" a long time ago that really made him famous. By Ben Walker. SENT: 890 words, photos.

FOOTBALL:

SOC--ITALY SPOTLIGHT-TOTTI

ROME — Francesco Totti has finally announced that Sunday's match against Genoa will be his last with Roma after an incredible 25-season career with his hometown club. By Andrew Dampf. SENT: 700 words, photos.

SOC--COPA DEL REY-ALAVES

BARCELONA, Spain — Calling Alaves an underdog is almost an understatement. The tiny club from Spain's northern Basque Country region will face Barcelona in the final of the Copa del Rey on Saturday. And for Alaves to have a chance of winning its first major trophy in its 96-year history, it will need to muster every ounce of effort from its group of journeymen to beat the star power of Lionel Messi and Neymar. By Joseph Wilson. UPCOMING: 500 words by 1600 GMT.

Also:

— SOC--SAMPAOLI-ARGENTINA — Sevilla agrees to let Sampaoli go coach Argentina. SENT: 110 words.

— SOC--WEST HAM-ZABALETA — West Ham sign defender Pablo Zabaleta from Manchester City. SENT: 120 words.

GOLF:

GLF--BMW PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

VIRGINIA WATER, England — Thomas Pieters took the clubhouse lead in the BMW PGA Championship after a 69 at Wentworth on Friday. Pieters, at 7 under, is one shot ahead of Maximilian Kieffer and Johan Carlsson. UPCOMING: 300 words by 2000 GMT.

TENNIS:

TEN--FRENCH OPEN-DJOKOVIC

PARIS — Nearly a year after his slump started, Novak Djokovic is ready to reveal his new game at the French Open. The 30-year-old Djokovic won the tournament at Roland Garros last year for his fourth straight major title. That completed a career Grand Slam, but it also marked the end of his dominance. By Daniella Matar. SENT: 580 words, photos.

TEN--NUREMBERG CUP

NUREMBERG, Germany — Defending champion Kiki Bertens plays Misaki Doi and Sorana Cirstea meets Czech qualifier Barbora Krejcikova in the semifinals of the Nuremberg Cup. UPCOMING: 200 words by 1900 GMT, photos.

AUTO RACING:

CAR--F1-MONACO GP-FERRARI

MONACO — After closing the gap on Mercedes in a close-fought Formula One season so far, Ferrari has another burning ambition: winning the Monaco Grand Prix. The Italian manufacturer's barren spell in Monaco dates back to 2001 and four-time F1 champion Sebastian Vettel is determined to put that right this weekend. By Jerome Pugmire. UPCOMING: 600 words by 1700 GMT, photos.

RUGBY:

RGU--SUPER RUGBY

AUCKLAND, New Zealand — Johnny Fa'auli finished a counter-attacking move in the 68th minute which earned the Hamilton-based Chiefs a 16-16 draw with the Auckland-based Blues in Super Rugby on Friday. SENT: 330 words.

Other Stories:

— BBO--BASEBALL CAPSULES — Ray goes 7 innings as Diamondbacks beat Brewers 4-0. SENT: 1,050 words, photos.

YOUR QUERIES: Questions and story requests are welcome. Contact your local AP bureau or the AP International Sports Desk in London by telephone at +44 207 427 4224 or email lonsports@ap.org.