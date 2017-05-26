Sexual harassment scandal at Taiwan’s Presidential Office

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Chen Yueh-fang (陳月芳) , Taiwan's first female squadron leader, filed a sexual harassment complaint against one of President Tsai Ing-wen's bodyguards.

In late April, the air force colonel Chen filed a sexual harassment complaint to Liu Chih-pin (劉志斌), Tsai's aide-de-camp, but he only reassigned the bodyguard in question Colonel Yang Wen-chih (楊文志) to Special Service Command Center, and did not handle the sexual harassment allegations.

Chen and her husband questioned Liu had intentionally downplayed the incident to protect Yang.

Yang, a personal bodyguard of Tsai was allegedly sending Chen inappropriate images and text messages via messenger App Line, and attempted to block her way at parking lots and toilets.

In his defense, Yang claimed there was some misunderstanding, and he was waiting for Chen outside the bathroom and parking lot so he could explain.

Liu said he checked surveillance camera footages, and did not discover evidence of Yang physically blocking Chen's passage, so there was considerable space between the two.

The Presidential Office confirmed Thursday night that it received a gender equity complaint and was investigating the case, but under Gender Equity Act regulations could not reveal further details on the ongoing probe.

Superiors of the military personnel involved are looking into the sexual harassment allegations, and if evidence gathered prove the claims, then the bodyguard in question will be reposted to another position, said Presidential Office spokesperson Sidney Lin (林鶴明).

"To protect the rights and privacy of the parties involved, we will not be making any further comments on the case,” said Lin.

