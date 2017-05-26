Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, May 26, 2017

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Cloudy;87;75;Cloudy with a shower;85;76;SSW;5;79%;74%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and pleasant;95;81;Sunny and very warm;103;82;WSW;7;35%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;A shower or two;84;57;Plenty of sunshine;82;56;NW;14;35%;0%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Increasing clouds;81;65;Mostly sunny;75;65;E;8;69%;1%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Sunny and pleasant;78;60;Mostly sunny, warm;85;61;WSW;14;54%;42%;6

Anchorage, United States;Spotty showers;53;40;A shower or two;54;42;E;10;54%;74%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Plenty of sunshine;91;69;Sunny and hot;96;76;SE;8;28%;2%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny, nice;72;50;A morning shower;81;54;SSE;16;33%;71%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;A t-storm around;87;63;Cloudy and cooler;70;59;SW;7;82%;44%;1

Athens, Greece;Showers and t-storms;77;58;A t-storm in spots;74;61;NNE;7;67%;77%;7

Auckland, New Zealand;A shower or two;65;57;A shower or two;65;55;WSW;7;77%;66%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very warm;105;73;Sunny and breezy;102;70;NW;15;19%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A couple of showers;91;76;A stray shower;94;76;S;6;69%;66%;9

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;91;72;A t-storm in spots;88;72;WSW;9;73%;72%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;A couple of t-storms;89;77;Couple of t-storms;84;77;NW;6;86%;80%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny, nice;72;63;Sun, some clouds;75;63;NE;12;73%;5%;8

Beijing, China;Sunny and very warm;88;63;Mostly sunny and hot;93;70;ENE;6;41%;1%;8

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouds and sun;71;54;Partly sunny;73;53;NNW;9;51%;27%;7

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun;75;52;Mostly sunny;77;54;ESE;5;52%;0%;6

Bogota, Colombia;A thick cloud cover;68;48;Some brightening;66;47;ESE;6;70%;44%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Increasing clouds;81;61;Partly sunny, nice;79;59;ESE;8;60%;3%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Some sun, a shower;73;54;Partly sunny;78;53;NNE;11;46%;2%;7

Brussels, Belgium;Sunny, nice and warm;78;60;Clouds and sun, warm;85;63;S;8;50%;9%;7

Bucharest, Romania;Showers and t-storms;70;56;Showers and t-storms;66;53;WNW;10;82%;84%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Some sun, pleasant;73;51;Sun and some clouds;76;53;NE;5;47%;9%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;63;47;Becoming cloudy;59;51;E;9;61%;48%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly sunny;87;60;Mostly sunny, nice;90;61;NNW;5;32%;16%;8

Busan, South Korea;Sunshine;72;56;Plenty of sunshine;77;57;SW;7;49%;2%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and nice;91;73;Sunny and very warm;98;69;NE;11;13%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Showers around;62;51;A brief shower;63;49;ESE;6;61%;59%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;84;68;A t-storm in spots;82;70;SE;4;64%;65%;10

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun, warm;104;87;Clouds and sun, warm;104;87;W;6;51%;44%;9

Chicago, United States;A p.m. t-storm;67;56;Clouds and sun;70;58;NE;7;59%;59%;6

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Heavy p.m. t-storms;88;78;A t-storm in spots;87;81;SW;10;83%;64%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Sunshine, pleasant;70;48;Partly sunny;72;54;SW;6;64%;3%;6

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny, nice;81;73;Sunny and pleasant;81;73;NW;12;73%;2%;11

Dallas, United States;Periods of sun;95;79;Partly sunny;93;75;S;14;65%;70%;6

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Increasing clouds;88;74;Heavy p.m. showers;84;74;SSE;8;85%;94%;3

Delhi, India;Partly sunny and hot;113;87;Hot with hazy sun;111;86;SSE;7;29%;1%;11

Denver, United States;A severe t-storm;70;47;Showers and t-storms;59;42;WSW;8;75%;72%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;93;80;Partly sunny and hot;99;82;SSE;6;60%;63%;11

Dili, East Timor;Morning rain;90;77;A shower in places;90;76;SE;6;66%;56%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny, mild;71;55;Thundershowers;64;49;W;13;82%;63%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny and hot;91;63;Mostly sunny and hot;95;64;N;5;22%;1%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;78;64;Partly sunny;74;64;SSE;5;76%;17%;8

Hanoi, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;90;71;Periods of sun;90;73;SSE;6;53%;14%;10

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny;78;44;Mostly sunny;79;46;SE;6;50%;3%;6

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;89;74;Partly sunny;90;74;E;8;62%;3%;12

Helsinki, Finland;Inc. clouds;63;38;Partly sunny, cooler;52;40;SE;8;51%;44%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Heavy p.m. t-storms;88;78;Showers and t-storms;89;77;WSW;5;79%;70%;7

Hong Kong, China;Cloudy;82;73;Some sun, pleasant;85;73;E;7;56%;32%;11

Honolulu, United States;Spotty showers;83;69;Spotty showers;83;70;ENE;6;56%;67%;11

Hyderabad, India;Clouds and sun, warm;106;78;A t-storm in spots;104;78;NW;8;30%;55%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Unseasonably hot;109;78;Unseasonably hot;109;77;N;11;22%;0%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;Nice with some sun;72;59;Clouds and sun;70;58;NE;9;67%;42%;6

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;91;76;A t-storm or two;92;77;E;5;71%;70%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny, breezy, hot;100;84;Mostly sunny, warm;97;83;N;16;43%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Turning out cloudy;72;40;Sun and clouds;72;38;S;7;43%;0%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and hot;94;58;Sunny and hot;91;56;NW;10;11%;0%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and breezy;93;84;Sunshine and warm;97;84;SW;12;60%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm or two;82;64;A couple of t-storms;79;62;SSE;4;80%;78%;12

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny, warm;111;84;Sunny and very warm;110;85;NNW;12;13%;4%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;A shower or two;65;51;Plenty of sunshine;71;49;N;9;45%;7%;7

Kingston, Jamaica;Warm with sunshine;91;77;An afternoon shower;88;77;E;10;59%;46%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun;87;72;A stray shower;86;71;W;4;66%;55%;3

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny, warm;99;81;A stray shower;99;79;S;7;57%;59%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A couple of t-storms;91;76;A thunderstorm;92;77;ENE;4;75%;63%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;52;35;A t-storm in spots;53;34;ENE;7;64%;64%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;Showers;86;76;Spotty showers;87;77;SSW;5;79%;94%;8

Lima, Peru;Periods of sun;71;64;Some sun, pleasant;71;64;S;6;71%;49%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny, nice;77;60;Variable clouds;75;59;WNW;6;66%;31%;6

London, United Kingdom;Sunny and pleasant;80;60;A midday t-storm;77;57;W;12;66%;57%;6

Los Angeles, United States;Mist this morning;68;55;Turning sunny, cool;69;55;SW;6;62%;0%;8

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny;85;74;Sunshine and nice;84;73;SSW;6;67%;18%;6

Madrid, Spain;A t-storm in spots;94;62;A t-storm in spots;93;65;ESE;4;32%;55%;8

Male, Maldives;Spotty showers;85;80;Spotty showers;87;81;W;16;80%;96%;7

Manaus, Brazil;Variable cloudiness;90;76;A morning shower;90;77;E;5;69%;78%;6

Manila, Philippines;A couple of t-storms;90;81;Rain and a t-storm;93;80;E;7;70%;87%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Clouds and sun;62;52;An afternoon shower;65;49;N;16;65%;83%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny, nice;83;56;Partial sunshine;81;58;S;5;39%;55%;15

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;88;80;Partly sunny;91;79;SSE;7;63%;70%;11

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun;63;45;Episodes of sunshine;68;49;NW;8;52%;35%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;Cooler in the p.m.;95;79;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;79;SSW;13;70%;76%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Variable cloudiness;60;51;Low clouds;57;51;E;9;49%;43%;1

Montreal, Canada;Rain and drizzle;59;50;Pleasant and warmer;72;52;WSW;1;57%;22%;7

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;66;47;Partly sunny;61;40;NNW;10;52%;27%;5

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;91;86;Hazy sun;91;85;WSW;10;67%;30%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Brilliant sunshine;83;53;A stray t-shower;81;55;ENE;6;51%;55%;9

New York, United States;Warmer with some sun;73;60;Inc. clouds;72;58;SSE;6;61%;44%;6

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny, nice;81;58;Showers around;82;61;W;8;40%;60%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Becoming cloudy;56;39;Pleasant and warmer;65;47;SE;8;49%;0%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain and drizzle;80;53;Partly sunny, nice;74;55;ENE;5;50%;6%;8

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;74;52;Partly sunny;79;55;S;7;53%;9%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Showers around;60;50;Warmer with a shower;72;51;SW;6;61%;45%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm around;84;81;A shower in places;84;81;E;14;82%;73%;5

Panama City, Panama;Couple of t-storms;87;78;Couple of t-storms;86;77;NW;6;84%;86%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny;88;74;A passing shower;90;74;E;7;68%;66%;10

Paris, France;Sunny and very warm;83;63;A t-storm in spots;88;66;SSW;7;55%;45%;7

Perth, Australia;Some sun;66;49;Plenty of sunshine;65;47;ESE;8;59%;1%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Heavy p.m. showers;89;77;Spotty showers;89;77;SSE;5;79%;92%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny, nice;90;75;Periods of sun;89;74;SE;9;71%;63%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;95;72;An afternoon shower;93;73;SW;5;49%;55%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sun;72;51;Mostly sunny, nice;76;51;SE;4;48%;1%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny and nice;78;48;Sunny and nice;82;52;SSE;6;40%;4%;8

Quito, Ecuador;Spotty showers;72;47;An afternoon shower;75;49;SW;9;54%;52%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Decreasing clouds;75;61;Partly sunny;74;60;SSW;7;74%;23%;8

Recife, Brazil;Spotty showers;85;75;Showers around;85;76;SSE;8;75%;91%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;Clouds, a shower;55;49;A couple of showers;53;46;SSE;8;72%;70%;1

Riga, Latvia;Mostly sunny;62;46;Partly sunny;64;51;WSW;7;51%;35%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;83;69;Partly sunny;83;69;WNW;5;69%;11%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;101;80;Warm with sunshine;109;82;NNE;6;8%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny, nice;82;53;Plenty of sunshine;84;55;SE;6;36%;0%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clouds and sun;63;41;Increasing clouds;55;40;ESE;8;38%;35%;4

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds breaking;62;52;Turning sunny;62;52;W;10;64%;1%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;Thunderstorms;79;67;Couple of t-storms;77;66;ENE;5;77%;71%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;86;77;A shower or two;86;77;ESE;10;68%;61%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;77;68;Showers and t-storms;75;66;NNE;4;99%;85%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunshine, pleasant;83;56;Partly sunny;82;58;NE;11;26%;12%;15

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;60;38;Mostly sunny;62;33;E;2;48%;0%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;86;73;A p.m. shower or two;84;73;NNW;5;74%;80%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;79;58;Mostly cloudy;78;60;NNW;5;61%;36%;6

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;76;55;Mostly sunny;80;58;NNE;6;49%;3%;7

Seoul, South Korea;Breezy with sunshine;74;54;Sunny and breezy;80;54;N;18;35%;1%;9

Shanghai, China;Sunny and nice;81;66;Sunny and very warm;86;70;SSE;8;42%;0%;10

Singapore, Singapore;Afternoon t-storms;88;79;A t-storm or two;89;79;SE;8;79%;83%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Showers and t-storms;64;54;Showers and t-storms;62;50;ENE;7;81%;84%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;84;78;A stray shower;86;77;E;8;69%;71%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Sun and some clouds;66;51;Warmer;77;53;ESE;6;50%;14%;5

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;68;56;Mostly sunny;69;55;NNW;7;68%;6%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Mainly cloudy;81;73;Periods of sun;83;73;ESE;13;61%;44%;7

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly sunny;63;46;Partly sunny, cool;55;43;ESE;6;56%;44%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny, warm;92;68;Mostly sunny and hot;95;70;E;7;23%;0%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;73;54;A t-storm or two;69;54;NW;6;71%;93%;7

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and hot;97;69;Warm with sunshine;95;70;NNE;8;9%;2%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunlit and pleasant;77;66;Sunny and warmer;91;70;NNW;7;25%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;Mostly cloudy;73;55;Sunshine, a t-storm;79;54;ENE;4;48%;56%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Rain tapering off;73;65;Partly sunny;77;63;NNE;10;59%;30%;8

Toronto, Canada;Rain and drizzle;63;51;Mostly cloudy;62;49;ENE;6;82%;12%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny, nice;86;68;Sunny and nice;80;65;E;11;59%;0%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and nice;82;61;Sunny and delightful;82;59;ESE;11;47%;0%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Warm with some sun;88;51;Showers around;64;33;NNE;14;51%;72%;6

Vancouver, Canada;Sunny and beautiful;73;55;Mostly sunny;77;58;ENE;4;50%;0%;7

Vienna, Austria;Warmer;73;52;Partly sunny, nice;76;49;NNW;6;48%;4%;6

Vientiane, Laos;Rain this morning;92;72;Partly sunny;88;73;NNE;5;51%;36%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;A shower;64;43;Partly sunny;68;51;W;8;50%;30%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun;71;50;Sunshine and nice;72;50;ENE;7;50%;7%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Thickening clouds;59;54;Rain;59;47;S;12;88%;92%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Couple of t-storms;92;78;Rain and a t-storm;86;77;ESE;8;86%;95%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;81;52;Thundershower;75;50;NE;4;45%;73%;8

