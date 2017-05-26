Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, May 26, 2017

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Cloudy;31;24;Cloudy with a shower;30;25;SSW;8;79%;74%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and pleasant;35;27;Sunny and very warm;39;28;WSW;12;35%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;A shower or two;29;14;Plenty of sunshine;28;14;NW;22;35%;0%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Increasing clouds;27;18;Mostly sunny;24;18;E;13;69%;1%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Sunny and pleasant;25;15;Mostly sunny, warm;29;16;WSW;23;54%;42%;6

Anchorage, United States;Spotty showers;11;5;A shower or two;12;6;E;16;54%;74%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Plenty of sunshine;33;21;Sunny and hot;36;24;SE;13;28%;2%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny, nice;22;10;A morning shower;27;12;SSE;25;33%;71%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;A t-storm around;30;17;Cloudy and cooler;21;15;SW;11;82%;44%;1

Athens, Greece;Showers and t-storms;25;15;A t-storm in spots;23;16;NNE;11;67%;77%;7

Auckland, New Zealand;A shower or two;18;14;A shower or two;18;13;WSW;12;77%;66%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very warm;41;23;Sunny and breezy;39;21;NW;24;19%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A couple of showers;33;25;A stray shower;34;24;S;10;69%;66%;9

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;33;22;A t-storm in spots;31;22;WSW;14;73%;72%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;A couple of t-storms;32;25;Couple of t-storms;29;25;NW;10;86%;80%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny, nice;22;17;Sun, some clouds;24;17;NE;19;73%;5%;8

Beijing, China;Sunny and very warm;31;17;Mostly sunny and hot;34;21;ENE;10;41%;1%;8

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouds and sun;21;12;Partly sunny;23;11;NNW;15;51%;27%;7

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun;24;11;Mostly sunny;25;12;ESE;8;52%;0%;6

Bogota, Colombia;A thick cloud cover;20;9;Some brightening;19;9;ESE;9;70%;44%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Increasing clouds;27;16;Partly sunny, nice;26;15;ESE;13;60%;3%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Some sun, a shower;23;12;Partly sunny;25;12;NNE;17;46%;2%;7

Brussels, Belgium;Sunny, nice and warm;25;16;Clouds and sun, warm;30;17;S;13;50%;9%;7

Bucharest, Romania;Showers and t-storms;21;13;Showers and t-storms;19;12;WNW;16;82%;84%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Some sun, pleasant;23;11;Sun and some clouds;25;12;NE;8;47%;9%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;17;8;Becoming cloudy;15;10;E;15;61%;48%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly sunny;31;15;Mostly sunny, nice;32;16;NNW;8;32%;16%;8

Busan, South Korea;Sunshine;22;13;Plenty of sunshine;25;14;SW;11;49%;2%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and nice;33;23;Sunny and very warm;37;20;NE;18;13%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Showers around;17;10;A brief shower;17;10;ESE;9;61%;59%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;29;20;A t-storm in spots;28;21;SE;6;64%;65%;10

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun, warm;40;30;Clouds and sun, warm;40;30;W;9;51%;44%;9

Chicago, United States;A p.m. t-storm;20;13;Clouds and sun;21;15;NE;12;59%;59%;6

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Heavy p.m. t-storms;31;25;A t-storm in spots;30;27;SW;16;83%;64%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Sunshine, pleasant;21;9;Partly sunny;22;12;SW;10;64%;3%;6

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny, nice;27;23;Sunny and pleasant;27;23;NW;19;73%;2%;11

Dallas, United States;Periods of sun;35;26;Partly sunny;34;24;S;23;65%;70%;6

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Increasing clouds;31;24;Heavy p.m. showers;29;23;SSE;13;85%;94%;3

Delhi, India;Partly sunny and hot;45;30;Hot with hazy sun;44;30;SSE;12;29%;1%;11

Denver, United States;A severe t-storm;21;8;Showers and t-storms;15;6;WSW;13;75%;72%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;34;27;Partly sunny and hot;37;28;SSE;9;60%;63%;11

Dili, East Timor;Morning rain;32;25;A shower in places;32;24;SE;10;66%;56%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny, mild;22;13;Thundershowers;18;9;W;21;82%;63%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny and hot;33;17;Mostly sunny and hot;35;18;N;9;22%;1%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;25;18;Partly sunny;23;18;SSE;9;76%;17%;8

Hanoi, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;32;22;Periods of sun;32;23;SSE;9;53%;14%;10

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny;26;7;Mostly sunny;26;8;SE;9;50%;3%;6

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;31;23;Partly sunny;32;23;E;13;62%;3%;12

Helsinki, Finland;Inc. clouds;17;4;Partly sunny, cooler;11;5;SE;12;51%;44%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Heavy p.m. t-storms;31;25;Showers and t-storms;32;25;WSW;9;79%;70%;7

Hong Kong, China;Cloudy;28;23;Some sun, pleasant;30;23;E;11;56%;32%;11

Honolulu, United States;Spotty showers;29;21;Spotty showers;28;21;ENE;10;56%;67%;11

Hyderabad, India;Clouds and sun, warm;41;26;A t-storm in spots;40;26;NW;13;30%;55%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Unseasonably hot;43;25;Unseasonably hot;43;25;N;17;22%;0%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;Nice with some sun;22;15;Clouds and sun;21;15;NE;14;67%;42%;6

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;33;24;A t-storm or two;33;25;E;7;71%;70%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny, breezy, hot;38;29;Mostly sunny, warm;36;28;N;26;43%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Turning out cloudy;22;5;Sun and clouds;22;3;S;11;43%;0%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and hot;34;14;Sunny and hot;33;13;NW;15;11%;0%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and breezy;34;29;Sunshine and warm;36;29;SW;19;60%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm or two;28;18;A couple of t-storms;26;16;SSE;7;80%;78%;12

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny, warm;44;29;Sunny and very warm;43;29;NNW;20;13%;4%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;A shower or two;18;11;Plenty of sunshine;22;9;N;15;45%;7%;7

Kingston, Jamaica;Warm with sunshine;33;25;An afternoon shower;31;25;E;16;59%;46%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun;31;22;A stray shower;30;22;W;7;66%;55%;3

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny, warm;37;27;A stray shower;37;26;S;12;57%;59%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A couple of t-storms;33;25;A thunderstorm;33;25;ENE;7;75%;63%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;11;2;A t-storm in spots;12;1;ENE;11;64%;64%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;Showers;30;24;Spotty showers;30;25;SSW;8;79%;94%;8

Lima, Peru;Periods of sun;22;18;Some sun, pleasant;22;18;S;10;71%;49%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny, nice;25;16;Variable clouds;24;15;WNW;10;66%;31%;6

London, United Kingdom;Sunny and pleasant;27;16;A midday t-storm;25;14;W;19;66%;57%;6

Los Angeles, United States;Mist this morning;20;13;Turning sunny, cool;20;13;SW;10;62%;0%;8

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny;29;23;Sunshine and nice;29;23;SSW;9;67%;18%;6

Madrid, Spain;A t-storm in spots;34;17;A t-storm in spots;34;18;ESE;7;32%;55%;8

Male, Maldives;Spotty showers;30;27;Spotty showers;30;27;W;26;80%;96%;7

Manaus, Brazil;Variable cloudiness;32;25;A morning shower;32;25;E;9;69%;78%;6

Manila, Philippines;A couple of t-storms;32;27;Rain and a t-storm;34;26;E;11;70%;87%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Clouds and sun;17;11;An afternoon shower;18;10;N;26;65%;83%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny, nice;28;13;Partial sunshine;27;14;S;8;39%;55%;15

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;31;27;Partly sunny;33;26;SSE;11;63%;70%;11

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun;17;7;Episodes of sunshine;20;10;NW;14;52%;35%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;Cooler in the p.m.;35;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;26;SSW;20;70%;76%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Variable cloudiness;16;11;Low clouds;14;10;E;14;49%;43%;1

Montreal, Canada;Rain and drizzle;15;10;Pleasant and warmer;22;11;WSW;2;57%;22%;7

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;19;8;Partly sunny;16;5;NNW;16;52%;27%;5

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;33;30;Hazy sun;33;29;WSW;17;67%;30%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Brilliant sunshine;28;11;A stray t-shower;27;13;ENE;9;51%;55%;9

New York, United States;Warmer with some sun;23;15;Inc. clouds;22;14;SSE;10;61%;44%;6

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny, nice;27;15;Showers around;28;16;W;13;40%;60%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Becoming cloudy;13;4;Pleasant and warmer;18;8;SE;12;49%;0%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain and drizzle;27;12;Partly sunny, nice;23;13;ENE;8;50%;6%;8

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;23;11;Partly sunny;26;13;S;11;53%;9%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Showers around;16;10;Warmer with a shower;22;10;SW;10;61%;45%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm around;29;27;A shower in places;29;27;E;23;82%;73%;5

Panama City, Panama;Couple of t-storms;30;25;Couple of t-storms;30;25;NW;10;84%;86%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny;31;23;A passing shower;32;23;E;11;68%;66%;10

Paris, France;Sunny and very warm;28;17;A t-storm in spots;31;19;SSW;11;55%;45%;7

Perth, Australia;Some sun;19;9;Plenty of sunshine;18;8;ESE;13;59%;1%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Heavy p.m. showers;32;25;Spotty showers;32;25;SSE;8;79%;92%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny, nice;32;24;Periods of sun;31;24;SE;14;71%;63%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;35;22;An afternoon shower;34;23;SW;8;49%;55%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sun;22;10;Mostly sunny, nice;24;11;SE;7;48%;1%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny and nice;25;9;Sunny and nice;28;11;SSE;10;40%;4%;8

Quito, Ecuador;Spotty showers;22;8;An afternoon shower;24;10;SW;14;54%;52%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Decreasing clouds;24;16;Partly sunny;23;15;SSW;12;74%;23%;8

Recife, Brazil;Spotty showers;29;24;Showers around;29;24;SSE;12;75%;91%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;Clouds, a shower;13;10;A couple of showers;11;8;SSE;13;72%;70%;1

Riga, Latvia;Mostly sunny;17;8;Partly sunny;18;11;WSW;11;51%;35%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;28;21;Partly sunny;28;21;WNW;7;69%;11%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;38;26;Warm with sunshine;43;28;NNE;9;8%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny, nice;28;12;Plenty of sunshine;29;13;SE;9;36%;0%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clouds and sun;17;5;Increasing clouds;13;5;ESE;12;38%;35%;4

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds breaking;17;11;Turning sunny;17;11;W;16;64%;1%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;Thunderstorms;26;19;Couple of t-storms;25;19;ENE;8;77%;71%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;30;25;A shower or two;30;25;ESE;15;68%;61%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;25;20;Showers and t-storms;24;19;NNE;6;99%;85%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunshine, pleasant;28;13;Partly sunny;28;14;NE;18;26%;12%;15

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;16;3;Mostly sunny;17;1;E;3;48%;0%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;30;23;A p.m. shower or two;29;23;NNW;9;74%;80%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;26;15;Mostly cloudy;26;16;NNW;8;61%;36%;6

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;24;13;Mostly sunny;27;14;NNE;9;49%;3%;7

Seoul, South Korea;Breezy with sunshine;23;12;Sunny and breezy;27;12;N;30;35%;1%;9

Shanghai, China;Sunny and nice;27;19;Sunny and very warm;30;21;SSE;13;42%;0%;10

Singapore, Singapore;Afternoon t-storms;31;26;A t-storm or two;32;26;SE;12;79%;83%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Showers and t-storms;18;12;Showers and t-storms;17;10;ENE;11;81%;84%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;29;25;A stray shower;30;25;E;13;69%;71%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Sun and some clouds;19;11;Warmer;25;12;ESE;10;50%;14%;5

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;20;13;Mostly sunny;21;13;NNW;11;68%;6%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Mainly cloudy;27;23;Periods of sun;28;23;ESE;21;61%;44%;7

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly sunny;17;8;Partly sunny, cool;13;6;ESE;10;56%;44%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny, warm;33;20;Mostly sunny and hot;35;21;E;11;23%;0%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;23;12;A t-storm or two;21;12;NW;9;71%;93%;7

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and hot;36;20;Warm with sunshine;35;21;NNE;12;9%;2%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunlit and pleasant;25;19;Sunny and warmer;33;21;NNW;12;25%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;Mostly cloudy;23;13;Sunshine, a t-storm;26;12;ENE;7;48%;56%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Rain tapering off;23;19;Partly sunny;25;17;NNE;16;59%;30%;8

Toronto, Canada;Rain and drizzle;17;11;Mostly cloudy;17;10;ENE;9;82%;12%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny, nice;30;20;Sunny and nice;26;18;E;17;59%;0%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and nice;28;16;Sunny and delightful;28;15;ESE;18;47%;0%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Warm with some sun;31;10;Showers around;18;1;NNE;23;51%;72%;6

Vancouver, Canada;Sunny and beautiful;23;13;Mostly sunny;25;15;ENE;6;50%;0%;7

Vienna, Austria;Warmer;23;11;Partly sunny, nice;24;10;NNW;10;48%;4%;6

Vientiane, Laos;Rain this morning;33;22;Partly sunny;31;23;NNE;8;51%;36%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;A shower;18;6;Partly sunny;20;11;W;12;50%;30%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun;21;10;Sunshine and nice;22;10;ENE;11;50%;7%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Thickening clouds;15;12;Rain;15;8;S;20;88%;92%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Couple of t-storms;33;25;Rain and a t-storm;30;25;ESE;13;86%;95%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;27;11;Thundershower;24;10;NE;7;45%;73%;8

