Paraguay congress president visits Taiwan’s I-Mei food factory

President of Paraguay's congress Roberto Acevedo Quevedo on Friday led a delegation of Senators to I-Mei Foods Co, one of Taiwan’s largest food companies and store chains, and its factory in Taoyuan’s Nankan.

Delegation members include Senator Arnoldo Wiens, Senator Luis Alberto Wagner, and Julio César Echagüe Martínez, director of the Protocol Division Government Secretariat.

The delegation visited Taiwan between May 22 and 26 at the invitation of Taiwan’s government, as this year marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two nations.

On Tuesday, the delegation met with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen at the Presidential Office, in which Tsai expressed gratitude to the Republic of Paraguay for its continuous support of Taiwan’s international participation.

Acevedo said it was their first time visiting Taiwan, and he found the Taiwanese society very clean and orderly. He also lauded the friendliness of the people of Taiwan.

(From the right: President of Paraguay's congress Roberto Acevedo Quevedo, Senator Luis Alberto Wagner, Senator Arnoldo Wiens )

He said he has noticed that agencies and departments within the Taiwanese government work closely with one another, which operate efficiently and effectively, and is something that they can learn from Taiwan’s experience.

The delegation said Taiwan and Paraguay have been friendly towards each other for a very long time, and they immediately felt at home when they arrived in Taiwan.

During their I-Mei factory tour, the senator said he could tell the serious efforts made by the company to provide good products, as well as their commitment to food safety and high quality.

(From the left: Senator Arnoldo Wiens, I-Mei Foods Co. chairman Henry Kao, President of Paraguay's congress Roberto Acevedo Quevedo, Senator Luis Alberto Wagner, Julio César Echagüe Martínez, director of the Protocol Division Government Secretariat. )