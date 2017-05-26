New Gogoro 2.0 rolling out this summer

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Two years after launching its original product, the innovative Taiwanese company Gogoro is set to release a new version of its successful electric scooter, the Gogoro 2, this summer.

Gogoro 2 will match its predecessor on power and performance, while making some key improvements that should entice even more buyers into dumping their old gas guzzling, smoke spewing, scooters.

The new Gogoro will still generate 6.4kW of power with its motor and power train, but with smoother torque and more control. It will still be able to go from 0-50 km/hr in 4.3 seconds, has a top speed of 90 km/hr, and can run for up to 110 km.

Drivers will be able to choose between a sport mode for higher top speed and acceleration and a smart mode for increased efficiency and range.

The design of the Gogoro 2 will address complaints about the small wheel size in the original models with 14-inch wheels in front and 13-inch wheels in the rear.

The bulbous rear seat that made it difficult to carry passengers has been replaced with a longer seat made possible by a wider wheel base of 51-inches, which, along with a synchronized braking system, will increase stability of the vehicle as well.

Gogoro 2 will include an upgraded app with better security that can require a fingerprint or PIN code to start the vehicle.

To make charging the scooter's batteries more convenient, the company is going to add another 500 charging stations to the existing 350 in Taiwan.