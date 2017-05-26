The Latest: Tusk: We must be 'tough, even brutal' on terror

Greenpeace activists stage a demonstration against the climate change in Giardini Naxos, near the venue of the G7 summit in the Sicilia
TAORMINA, Sicily (AP) — The Latest on the G-7 summit in Taormina, Sicily (all times local):
11:20 a.m.
The chairman of the European Union's council says he agrees with President Donald Trump that the international community should be "tough, even brutal" on terrorism and Islamic State.
European Council President Donald Tusk said terrorism was one of the main topics between EU officials and Trump during his visit to Brussels, especially in the wake of the Manchester pop concert bombing.
Tusk said that "I totally agreed with him when he said the international community, the G7, the United States, Europe — should be tough, even brutal, with terrorism and ISIS" an acronym for the extremist group fighting in Syria and Iraq.
Tusk spoke at the start of a meeting of the Group of Seven democracies in Taormina, Sicily.
___
7 a.m.
The hot-button issues of climate change, trade and migration threaten to throw a summit of the Group of Seven wealthy democracies off its consensus game, with U.S. President Donald Trump cast as the spoiler-in-chief.
While Trump has met all of the leaders one on one, this will be the first time all seven are around the same table, including newcomers Emmanuel Macron of France, Theresa May of Britain and the Italian host, Paolo Gentiloni.
Climate policy promises to be the real buzzkill at the G-7 party. Endorsing measures to combat terror is expected to find easy agreement, especially after the attack in Manchester on a pop music concert that left 22 people dead.
Trump also going against the grain on trade, taking a more protectionist stand.
His pending review of U.S. climate policies has left environmentalists bracing for the possibility of bland G-7 promises that says little after years of increasingly stronger commitments to reduce reliance on fossil fuels and cut greenhouse gas emissions.