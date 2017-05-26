BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS

ASIA:

UN PEACEKEEPERS-PERPETRATORS UNPUNISHED

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — The general sat on a plastic lawn chair in the garden of his mother's home, the scent of tropical blooms filling the air as he talked about the alleged rape and sodomy of a Haitian teenager by a Sri Lankan peacekeeper. There was no rape, insisted Maj. Gen. Jagath Dias, who was dispatched to Haiti to investigate the 2013 case. He may not have been the best choice for that job — Dias had been accused of atrocities in his own country's vicious civil war. By Katy Daigle and Paisley Dodds. SENT: 2,480 words, photos. An abridged version of 1,000 words has also moved. With UN PEACEKEEPERS-PERPETRATORS UNPUNISHED-TIMELINE, UN PEACEKEEPERS-PERPETRATORS UNPUNISHED-AP FINDINGS.

PHILIPPINES-MUSLIM MILITANTS

ILIGAN, Philippines — One of Asia's most-wanted militants is still hiding out in a city in the southern Philippines where government forces backed by armored vehicles and helicopters are battling gunmen linked to the Islamic State group, the country's military chief says. By Jim Gomez and Teresa Cerojano. SENT: 780 words, photos. With PHILIPPINES-MUSLIM MILITANTS-THE LATEST.

INDONESIA-EXPLOSIONS-ARRESTS

JAKARTA, Indonesia — Police in Indonesia say three suspected Islamic militants have been arrested for alleged involvement in two suicide bombings that killed three police officers and injured 11 other people in the capital. SENT: 130 words.

ASIA-LGBT RIGHTS

A first-ever ruling in favor of same-sex marriage in Asia. A public caning in Indonesia. A soldier convicted in South Korea. For LGBT rights, it was one step forward, two steps back this week in Asia, where traditional values often clash with modern views on lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender issues. SENT: 870 words, photos.

THAILAND-US-SEX TRAFFICKING

MINNEAPOLIS — Hundreds of women were brought from Thailand to the U.S. and forced to be "modern day sex slaves," according to an indictment that charges high-level members of what authorities called a sophisticated sex-trafficking ring that concealed millions of dollars in earnings. By Amy Forliti. SENT: 770 words.

CHINA-PROFESSOR SILENCED

BEIJING — One of the Chinese government's most vocal critics is finally falling silent. He Weifang tells The Associated Press that he will no longer publish on social media after authorities repeatedly shut down his personal blog, his Weibo microblog and two WeChat accounts. By Gerry Shih. SENT: 670 words.

CHINA-FORMER OFFICIAL EXECUTED

BEIJING — China executes a former top police official convicted of murder and other crimes in a case that attracted broad public interest, along with accusations of torture and abuse of justice from the man's family. SENT: 370 words, photos.

US-CHINA-NKOREA

BEIJING — Chinese officials have told the U.S. that they've tightened inspections and policing along the border with North Korea as part of U.N. sanctions aimed at halting Pyongyang's nuclear and missile activities, the top U.S. diplomat for East Asia says. By Christopher Bodeen. SENT: 900 words, photos.

KOREAS-TENSIONS

SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea will allow a civic group to contact North Korea over help in fighting malaria, the first government approval of cross-border civilian exchanges since North Korea's fourth nuclear test in January 2016. The announcement is a sign that the liberal government led by new President Moon Jae-in is trying to restart stalled civilian aid and exchange programs as a way to improve strained ties with the rival North. By Hyung-jin Kim. SENT: 370 words, photos.

TRUMP-SUBMARINE VETERANS

PROVINDENCE, R.I. — Some veterans of the Navy's "Silent Service" are cringing at news that President Donald Trump disclosed the whereabouts of two submarines that are part of an undersea force that prides itself on stealth. While Trump did not give up the subs' precise location, his telling the president of the Philippines of the submarines' presence in a private conversation startled many in a community that has long abided by the adage "Loose lips sink ships." By Jennifer McDermott. SENT: 660 words, photos.

ALASKA-MILITARY

FAIRBANKS, Alaska — A U.S. military general tells Alaska business owners that he's more worried about North Korea's missile advancements than he is about the country's current military capabilities. SENT: 210 words.

SRI LANKA-MUDSLIDES

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Mudslides and floods triggered by heavy rains in Sri Lanka kill at least 13 people with four others missing. By Bharatha Mallawarachi. SENT: 250 words.

VIETNAM WAR-FINDING DAD

SAN DIEGO — More than half a century ago, Deborah Crosby was sent home from the first grade to find military officers in her living room and her mother distraught: Her father's Navy plane had been shot down in northern Vietnam, and he was presumed dead, though his body had not been found. Crosby and her grandmother made a pact to someday bring home the remains of Lt. Commander Frederick P. Crosby and bury him in his hometown of San Diego. A year ago, military investigators found his remains and on Friday, Crosby will fulfill that promise to her late grandmother by receiving her father's casket at the airport in San Diego. By Julie Watson. SENT: 820 words, photos.

BANGLADESH-LADY JUSTICE

NEW DELHI — A Lady Justice statue is removed from Bangladesh's Supreme Court premises under tight security overnight after Islamist hardliners pressed for its removal for months. SENT: 340 words.

BUSINESS AND FINANCE:

FINANCIAL-MARKETS

HONG KONG — Asian stock markets are mixed as investors weigh Wall Street's latest gains on strong earnings reports against the latest oil production cut, which dragged down crude prices and commodity shares. By Kelvin Chan. SENT: 460 words, photos.

PAKISTAN-BUDGET

ISLAMABAD — Pakistani police fire tear gas, wield batons and clash with farmers rallying in Islamabad to pressure the government to allocate more funds to agriculture. SENT: 130 words.

JAPAN-ECONOMY

TOKYO — Japan's core consumer price index climbed to a two-year high in April of 0.3 percent, as costs for energy rose. Economists said the increase was not likely to persist and that prices for imported consumer goods actually fell. Inflation has been positive in recent months but well below the government's 2 percent target. SENT: 250 words.

___

HOW TO REACH US:

The editor in charge at the AP Asia-Pacific Desk is David Thurber. Questions and story requests are welcome. The news desk can be reached at (66) 2632-6911 or by email at asia@ap.org. The Asia Photo Desk can be reached at (81-3) 6215-8941. Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://www.apexchange.com. For access to AP Exchange and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call (1) 877-836-9477.