Rights groups urge Uganda to back probe into deadly clashes

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Dozens of human rights watchdogs and lawyers are urging Uganda's government to allow an independent investigation into killings by security forces during a clash with a tribal kingdom last year.

The coalition of 40 groups wants an investigation with international expertise to "hold security forces accountable" over the November killings near the border with Congo.

Human Rights Watch has said over 155 people died in the clashes between Ugandan forces and people loyal to the kingdom known as Rwenzururu. At least 140 of the deaths have been blamed on security forces.

Uganda's government has said the account by Human Rights Watch has "several inconsistencies and flaws." It says 103 people were killed in the confrontations.