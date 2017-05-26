Moldova: mayor detained over city parking contract

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Moldovan anti-corruption prosecutors say the mayor of Chisinau has been detained on suspicion of influence trafficking in a city parking contract.

The National Anti-Corruption Center alleges that Mayor Dorin Chirtoaca told his deputy to sign a contract with Austrian company EME Parkleitsystem GmbH. Chirtoaca was detained Friday, and will be held for 72 hours. He has not commented. Chirtoaca suspended the contract with the company this month.

The Anti-Corruption Center said the company won contacts due to "concerted actions" from city hall officials.

It said a public transport official set up an off-shore contract in Cyprus and then became a shareholder in EME Parkleitsystem, owning a 26 percent stake which was split between the official and the mayor.

Seven other officials were recently detained in the case.