Jolin Tsai baked mummy cake for Tom Cruise

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Tom Cruise spent Wednesday and Thursday in Taipei to promote his new movie “The Mummy,” but apart from a news conference and an official premiere, little was seen of the actor around the Taiwanese capital.

According to media reports, it now turns out that Cruise slipped out of his hotel to have oolong tea with Taiwanese pop diva Jolin Tsai (蔡依林), who offered him two of her self-made cakes.

On Friday, she posted pictures on her of her with Cruise admiring the cakes, a chocolate one in the shape of a mummy’s sarcophagus and the other representing a zombie in a Chinese costume. Tsai said she spent seven days making the cakes.

The actor offered her a bouquet of peonies and a diary inscribed with her name, reports said.

Cruise and Tsai reportedly already met once, on the occasion of the Hollywood star’s first visit to Taiwan in 2000 to promote “Mission: Impossible II,” which was directed by Hong Kong’s John Woo.

The meeting over tea took place Wednesday afternoon at the Sin Hong Choon (新芳春行), a restored building in the historic Dadaocheng (大稻埕) area of Taipei which served as a tea factory in the 1930s.

Cruise was accompanied on his fourth Taiwan visit by “The Mummy” director Alex Kurtzman and by actresses Sofia Boutella and Annabelle Wallis. They spent more than two hours signing autographs and taking selfies with fans at the premiere Thursday evening before leaving for Europe, reports said.