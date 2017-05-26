Chunghwa Post releases railway bridges series stamps

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- To introduce the beauty of Taiwan’s railway bridges, Chunghwa Post has specially chosen the four bridges with trains on them for a series of four stamps, including the Dongshan River Bridge, Youkeng Bridge, Carp Pond Bridge, and Da-an River Bridge.

The Dongshan River Bridge is located on the Yilan line, between the Luodong and Dongshan stations. The bridge was renovated by the Taiwan Railways Administration in the 1990s, when a decision was made to replace the standard steel truss structure along its side with a framework resembling mountains. A teal paint was applied to highlight the lush green of the Lanyang Plain, which receives ample rain. The Taroko Express on the bridge is mainly operated on the Eastern Trunk Line.

Located on the Taiwan Railways Pingxi Branch Line, between the Sandiaoling and Dahua stations, Youkeng Bridge was Taiwan’s only bridge with a “fish belly” curve. When a train passes along its arc, passengers in the front cars and back cars can catch glimpses of each other. Normally, diesel engines pull the trains that cross the bridge, but for special occasions steam engines are used.

The two NT＄12 stamps are Carp Pond Bridge, and Da-an River Bridge. Located over the Jingshan River, a branch of the Da-an river, on the Taichung Mountain Line, Carp Pond Bridge is formed from a series of long span arches. As of today, no single span of any other railway bridge in Taiwan surpasses the length of this bridge’s spans. The electric train pictured on the bridge with its distinctive “smiley face”on the front car is mainly used along the Western Trunk Line, the Yilan Line and the Northern Link Line.

Da-an River Bridge , locating between the Sanyi and Tai-an stations on the Taichung Mountain Line, this bridge spans the Da-an River separating Miaoli County and Taichung City. Holding two tracks, the bridge connects in the north to the Taichung Mountain Line’s No. 2 Tunnel and connects in the south to the Tai-an Viaduct before proceeding to the No. 3 tunnel, crossing the Da-an River like a giant airborne dragon. The Puyuma Express shown on the bridge plies the Eastern and Western trunk lines.