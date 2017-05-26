Pound for pound, Dillard University is a physics powerhouse

One of the smallest historically black colleges in the U.S. boasts a huge accomplishment. Dillard University in New Orleans graduates more physics majors — and, notably, more female physics majors — than far bigger schools with more resources.

With an enrollment of 1,200, Dillard ranks second in the country in black physics undergrads. The point was punctuated at Dillard's recent commencement exercises, with a keynote address from actress and singer Janelle Monae, a star of "Hidden Figures."

According to the American Institute of Physics, nine of the top 10 physics departments in the country — at black or white schools — producing the most African-American undergraduates in physics are at HBCUs. Dillard, the smallest on the list, has conferred 33 physics degrees since 2007, including nine to black women.

___

Dillard University: http://www.dillard.edu

___

Gerald Herbert contributed to this report from New Orleans. Errin Haines Whack is a member of AP's race and ethnicity team. Follow her work on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/emarvelous.