Philippines official: Terror suspect still in besieged city

Government troops head for a continuing military operation against Muslim militants who lay siege in Marawi city Friday, May 26, 2017 a
Residents fleeing the besieged city of Marawi are questioned at a checkpoint by government soldiers, Friday, May 26, 2017, in Bal-oi to
This undated image provided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) shows a wanted poster for Isnilon Hapilon, who was purportedly
Residents fleeing the besieged city of Marawi travel to evacuation centers, Friday, May 26, 2017, in Bal-oi township, southern Philippi
Residents fleeing the besieged city of Marawi travel to an evacuation center, Friday, May 26, 2017, in Bal-oi township, southern Philip
Armored Personnel Carriers make their way through a queue of vehicles with fleeing residents that stretches for miles (kilometers) as M
A damaged Armored Personnel Carrier is transported for repair as a queue of vehicles with fleeing residents that stretches for miles (k
Armored Personnel Carriers make their way through a queue of vehicles with fleeing residents that streches for miles (kilometers) as Mu
Fleeing residents wait for their turn to be inspected by police as they flee Marawi city Thursday, May 25, 2017 in southern Philippines
Teachers who were trapped in the siege by Muslim militants of Marawi city wait for their transport back to their hometowns in southern
Teachers who were trapped in the siege by Muslim militants of Marawi city comfort each other as they wait for their transport back to t
Men jump from their vehicle known as "Jeepney" to be frisked by police at a checkpoint leading to Marawi city in southern Philippines T
ILIGAN, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine military chief says top terror suspect Isnilon Hapilon is still hiding in the besieged city of Marawi in the country's south.
Gen. Eduardo Ano told The Associated Press on Friday that militants are trying to find a way to extricate Hapilon.
Philippine troops backed by armored vehicles and rocket-firing helicopters are fighting to re-take control of Marawi. The city has been under siege by gunmen linked to the IS group since a raid earlier this week failed to capture Hapilon, one of Asia's most-wanted militants.