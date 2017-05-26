Bangladesh removes Lady Justice statue from court complex

NEW DELHI (AP) — A sculptor says authorities in Bangladesh have removed a Lady Justice statue from the Supreme Court premises as Islamist hardliners have been pressing for months, terming it anti-Islamic.

The statue of a woman holding a scale and sword in her hands was installed in December outside the court building. The sculpture is wrapped in a sari, a Bangladeshi revision of the usual representation, the Greek goddess Themis blindfolded and clad in a gown.

Mrinal Haque, the sculptor of the statue, said Friday that workers removed the sculpture amid tight security overnight Thursday.

He says he is so shocked that he can easily compare this loss to his mother's death.

The country of 160 million people is ruled by secular laws, but radical Islam has been rising.