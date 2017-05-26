  1. Home
  2. World

Trump budget dismays families hit by opioid addiction crisis

By STEVE PEOPLES and CARLA K. JOHNSON , Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/05/26 13:15

FILE - In this March 1, 2016 file photo, Kraig Moss plays a song for attendees as they wait in line before the arrival of Republican pr

In this Wednesday, May 24, 2017 photo, Paul Kusiak, the father of two formerly addicted sons, sits at his home in Beverly, Mass. "I'm h

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump's budget proposal weakens insurance coverage for drug addiction treatment and cuts back funding for research and prevention programs.

Some see that as a betrayal of those who trusted his campaign pledge to make the opioid epidemic a top priority. Those most frustrated include parents of those lost to the epidemic who shared their stories directly with Trump before and after the election.

Cuts to Medicaid worry advocates most because the program covers an estimated three in 10 adults with opioid addiction.

But acting "drug czar" Richard Baum says the budget demonstrates the administration's "commitment to stopping drugs from entering the country and supporting treatment efforts to address the burgeoning opioid epidemic."

Trump's plan was released this week. Members of Congress have said they are unlikely to approve the budget as written.