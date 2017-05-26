Photo of the Day: Where's Tom?

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--- Tom Cruise arrived in Miramar Entertainment Park in Taipei on Thursday to promote his latest movie, "The Mummy."

Welcomed by a huge crowd of fans outside Miramar, he showed up along with co-stars Annabelle Wallis and Sofia Boutella in the evening.

This is his fourth time to visit Taiwan and he said he is "thrilled to come back" during a press conference in Taipei. In addition, this trip gives Cruise the distinction of being the first Hollywood star to visit Taiwan four times.