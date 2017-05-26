  1. Home
Photo of the Day: Where's Tom?

Tom Cruise came to Taiwan to promote his latest movie, 'The Mummy'

By Joy Chang,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/05/26 15:09

Tom Cruise promotes The Mummy in Taiwan

(By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--- Tom Cruise arrived in Miramar Entertainment Park in Taipei on Thursday to promote his latest movie, "The Mummy."

Welcomed by a huge crowd of fans outside Miramar, he showed up along with co-stars Annabelle Wallis and Sofia Boutella in the evening. 

This is his fourth time to visit Taiwan and he said he is "thrilled to come back" during a press conference in Taipei. In addition, this trip gives Cruise the distinction of being the first Hollywood star to visit Taiwan four times. 
Tom Cruise
The Mummy
Photo of the day
Taiwan

