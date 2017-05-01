Tom Cruise hypes Taiwan for Mummy reboot

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The upcoming film, The Mummy, was screened at Taipei’s Miramar Entertainment Park on Thursday.

The film’s stars, Tom Cruise, Sofia Boutella, and Annabelle Wallis, and director, Alex Kurtzman, were present at the screening.

Cruise and his cast members were reported to have been very appreciative of Taipei’s welcoming fans on the red carpet and generous to give autographs and pose for selfies.

Cruise’s Taiwan fans have given him the chummy nickname, A Tang-ge (阿湯哥). Thursday’s trip was Cruise’ fourth visit to Taiwan. The previous trips were in 2000, 2001, and 2013.

When asked if they would ever shoot a film in Taiwan, the cast unanimously responded with a cheerful yes.

After the premiere Boutella visited Long Shan Temple (龍山寺). Boutella used Chinese to express that she loved Long Shan Temple and eating the Taiwanese delicacies, steamed dumplings (小籠包), and fungus (木耳).

The Mummy will open in Taiwan theaters on June 7. The original Mummy trilogy was released in 1999. The new version will be the first of the Dark Universe film series, a shared universe haunted by classic monster film villains.