Human trafficking -11 Vietnamese child laborers rescued in Taichung

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Eleven Vietnamese victims of human trafficking age from eight to fifteen have been rescued by National Immigration Agency (NIA), according to TVBS News.

A Vietnamese spouse and her Taiwanese husband have been cooperating with a brokerage, issuing fake birth certificates and traffic Vietnamese kids into Taiwan.

She first claimed that she had kids back in Vietnam and applied visa for the victims by pretending to be his or her mother, and then charged US$3,000 to US$7,000 for the trafficking.

Most children are working in the tea farm or other blue collar labor setups after coming to Taiwan.