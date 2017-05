NHL Playoff Game 7 Overtime Results

NHL playoffs game 7 overtime results:

May 25, 2017 — Chris Kunitz, Pittsburgh, 5:09, 2OT, for a 3-2 win over Ottawa.

May 13, 2015 — Derek Stepan, N.Y. Rangers, 11:24, for a 2-1 win over Washington.

June 1, 2014 — Alec Martinez, Los Angeles, 5:47, for a 5-4 win over Chicago.

April 30, 2014 — Nino Niederreiter, Minnesota, 5:02 for a 5-4 win over Colorado.

May 29, 2013 — Brent Seabrook, Chicago, 3:35 for a 2-1 win over Detroit.

May 13, 2013 — Patrice Bergeron, Boston, 6:05, for a 5-4 win over Toronto.

April 26, 2012 — Adam Henrique, New Jersey, 23:47, for a 3-2 win over Florida.

April 25, 2012 — Joel Ward, Washington, 2:57, for a 2-1 win over Boston.

April 27, 2011 — Nathan Horton, Boston, 5:43, for a 4-3 win over Montreal.

April 26, 2011 — Alex Burrows, Vancouver, 5:22, for a 2-1 win over Chicago.

May 14, 2009 — Scott Walker, Carolina, 18:46, for a 3-2 win over Boston.

April 22, 2008 — Joffrey Lupul, Philadelphia, 6:06, for a 3-2 win over Washington.

April 19, 2004 — Martin Gelinas, Calgary, 1:25, for 3-2 win over Vancouver.

April 22, 2003 — Andrew Brunette, Minnesota, 3:25, for 3-2 win over Colorado.

May 10, 2001 — Darius Kasparaitis, Pittsburgh, 13:01, for 3-2 win over Buffalo.

May 4, 1999 — Pierre Turgeon, St. Louis, 17:59, for 1-0 win over Phoenix.

April 29, 1997 — Todd Marchant, Edmonton, 12:26, for 4-3 win over Dallas.

April 29, 1997 — Derek Plante, Buffalo, 5:24, for 3-2 win over Ottawa.

May 16, 1996 — Steve Yzerman, Detroit, 21:15 for 1-0 win over St. Louis.

May 19, 1995 — Ray Whitney, San Jose, 21:54, for 5-4 win over Calgary.

May 27, 1994 — Stephane Matteau, N.Y. Rangers, 24:24, for 2-1 win over New Jersey.

April 30, 1994 — Pavel Bure, Vancouver, 22:30, for 4-3 win over Calgary.

May 14, 1993 — David Volek, N.Y. Islanders, 5:16, for 4-3 win over Pittsburgh.

May 1, 1993 — Nikolai Borschevsky, Toronto, 2:35, for 4-3 win over Detroit.

May 1, 1992 — Russ Courtnall, Montreal, 25:26, for 3-2 win over Hartford.

April 16, 1991 — Esa Tikkanen, Edmonton, 6:58, for 5-4 win over Calgary.

April 15, 1989 — Joel Otto, Calgary, 19:21, for 4-3 win over Vancouver.

April 16, 1988 — Dale Hunter, Washington, 5:57, for 5-4 win over Philadelphia.

April 18, 1987 — Pat LaFontaine, N.Y. Islanders, 68:47, for 3-2 win over Washington.

April 29, 1986 — Claude Lemieux, Montreal, 5:55, for 2-1 win over Hartford.

May 2, 1985 — Peter Stastny, Quebec, 2:22, for 3-2 win over Montreal.

April 22, 1984 — Steve Payne, Minnesota, 6:00, for 4-3 win over St. Louis.

April 24, 1983 — Brad Park, Boston, 1:52, for 3-2 win over Buffalo.

May 10, 1979 — Yvon Lambert, Montreal, 9:33, for 5-4 win over Boston.

April 29, 1978 — Lanny McDonald, Toronto, 4:13, for 2-1 win over N.Y. Islanders.

April 16, 1972 — Kevin O'Shea, St. Louis, 10:07, for 2-1 win over Minnesota.

May 3, 1968 — Gerry Melnyk, St. Louis, 22:50, for 2-1 win over Minnesota.

April 16, 1954 — Tony Leswick, Detroit, 4:29, for 2-1 win over Montreal (Stanley Cup winning goal).

April 23, 1950 — Pete Babando, Detroit, 28:31, for 4-3 win over N.Y. Rangers (Stanley Cup winning goal).

April 9, 1950 — Leo Reise, Detroit, 8:39, for 1-0 win over Toronto.

April 2, 1939 — Mel Hill, Boston, 48:00, for 2-1 win over N.Y. Rangers.