Sri Lankan sex ring in Haiti reveals cracks in UN system

In this Sept. 13, 2016 photo, a Sri Lanka Air Force airman carries the U.N. flag during training for a road patrol at the Institute of
In this Sept. 12, 2016 photo, retired Sri Lanka Army Gen. Jagath Dias speaks during an interview in Colombo, Sri Lanka. In 2013, Sri La
This image made from part of a U.N. internal investigation document dated Nov. 19, 2007 shows a hole in a perimeter wall of the U.N. ba
In this Sept. 13, 2016 photo, Sri Lanka Air Force airmen train for deployment as U.N. peacekeepers at the Institute of Peace Support Op
In this Sept. 13, 2016 photo, Sri Lankan Army officers are reflected in a glass display of military ranks as they attend a study sessio
In this Sept. 14, 2016 photo, Sri Lankan Deputy Foreign Minister Harsha de Silva listens to a question during an interview in Colombo,
In this Sept. 13, 2016 photo, Sri Lanka Air Force airmen train for U.N. peacekeeping deployment at the Institute of Peace Support Opera
In this Sept. 13, 2016 photo, Sri Lankan Army Lt. Col. Tiral de Silva, chief instructor at the U.N. peacekeeping training camp, the Ins
FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2016 photo, Marie-Ange Haitis, 40, stands with her daughter, Samantha, at their home in Leogane, Haiti. Haitis
In this Sept. 14, 2016 photo, Sri Lankan Defense Secretary Karunasena Hettiarachchi speaks during an interview in Colombo, Sri Lanka. U
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — An AP investigation has found that the U.N. deployed thousands of Sri Lankan peacekeepers despite concerns over the country's human rights record.
Sri Lanka refuses to allow independent investigations into alleged civil war atrocities. It only recently said it investigated fewer than two dozen of the 134 peacekeepers implicated in a Haiti child sex ring in 2007. The AP found that no one was prosecuted, despite testimonial evidence from nine child victims in the case.
When a Haitian teenager said she'd been raped by a Sri Lankan peacekeeper in 2013, Sri Lanka sent a general accused of war crimes to investigate. He never spoke with the victim but cleared the soldier.
U.N. officials said they are sometimes so desperate for peacekeepers they rely on countries they otherwise wouldn't.