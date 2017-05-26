  1. Home
  2. World

AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/05/26 12:00

In this Tuesday, May 23, 2017 photo, masks representing corrupt politicians line the lawn outside the National Congress building, in Br

In this Saturday, May 20, 2017 photo, Brazil's President Michel Temer speaks during a national address from the Planalto Presidential P

In this Wednesday, May 24, 2017 photo, demonstrators clash with police during an protest demanding the resignation of President Michel

In this Wednesday, May 24, 2017 photo, a police officer stops a protester in his tracks during an anti-government protest in Brasilia,

In this Saturday, May 20, 2017 photo, a protester tries to flee government security forces during a demonstration by opponents of Presi

In this Saturday, May 20, 2017, a protester wears a message on his torso directed at government security forces that reads in Spanish:

In this Tuesday, May 23, 2017, a dragonfly alights on a branch inside a water well at Fort San Lorenzo in the former Atlantic port Chag

In this Tuesday, May 23, 2017 photo, a demonstrator holds an image of Milagro Sala, head of Argentina's Tupac Amaru social movement, du

Ecuador's newly sworn-in President Lenin Moreno holds a ceremonial baton presented to him during a symbolic swearing-in ceremony with r

In this July 2, 2016 photo published on May 23, 2017, Shaki, from left to right, Ciro and Buddy, look out from their giraffe enclosure

In this May 18, 2017 photo people pose in masks depicting former Mexican presidents; Vicente Fox, top left, Felipe Calderon, center, an

A clown dressed as comic book character Captain America chats with a friend as he takes part in a march celebrating Peruvian Clown Day

This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean that were published in the last week.

Demonstrators were out in force on the streets of Brazil to express anger at President Michel Temer, who is struggling to retain power after the release of a recording that appears to capture him approving hush money for a convicted former lawmaker. He has denied wrongdoing and insists he will not resign.

Lenin Moreno, the hand-picked successor of Ecuadorean President Rafael Correa, formally took office promising to try to heal divisions stirred by a decade of polarizing leftist rule.

One year before Mexicans pick a new president, candidates for the governorship of Mexico's most populous state made last-minute pitches for votes in a tight race that is seen as a referendum on the government of Enrique Pena Nieto, who was governor there before becoming president in 2012.

Argentine authorities announced a new master plan for the redevelopment of Buenos Aires' closed zoo but it contained no details on relocating its animals, most of which are still in their cages months after officials said they would be moved to sanctuaries in Argentina and abroad.

In Peru's capital, professional clowns used their annual Clown Day parade to honor their beloved colleague "Tony Perejil" on the 30th anniversary of his death. He was known as the Clown of the Poor because he performed in impoverished neighborhoods to which he donated a portion of his proceeds.

___

This photo gallery was curated by photo editor Anita Baca in Mexico City. Follow her on Twitter: @LatDesk.

___

AP photographers and photo editors on Twitter: http://apne.ws/15Oo6jo