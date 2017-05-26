Ohio judge to hear arguments on police trial evidence

CINCINNATI (AP) — The judge in the murder retrial of a white Ohio police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black motorist is set to hear arguments on evidence issues.

Jury selection in the Ray Tensing case will resume next week after attorneys review questionnaires filled out by prospective jurors who reported Thursday.

Motions pending Friday before Hamilton County Judge Leslie Ghiz (giz) include challenges to planned expert testimony on body camera video.

Tensing testified in his first trial which ended in a hung jury that he feared for his life when Samuel DuBose tried to drive away during a July 2015 traffic stop.

His attorneys want to block from the trial a T-shirt depicting a Confederate battle flag that Tensing wore under his uniform, saying it was irrelevant but could be inflammatory.