An alternative Top 10 landmarks for Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- As we recently reported, TripAdvisor has recently published its Top 10 landmarks for Taiwan.

TripAdvisor is pretty much universally acknowledged as the go-to website for travelers. Just as in the past, few independent travelers (and indeed many on package trips) would be seen without the latest edition of the "Lonely Planet" or "Rough Guide," today barely any traveler will not have printed off or bookmarked some of TripAdvisor's top recommendations.

The problems with those many travelers who use the same resources to plan their journey is that they tend to all end up visiting the same places. And in that regard, TripAdvisor is no better than its predecessors.

It's followers still end up visiting the same tourist-focused sights that they always have and as a result many miss out on the myriad of cultural, historical, and natural wonders that a place has to offer.

The TripAdvisor run-down of the top-10 landmarks in Taiwan only serves to emphasize that point. Whilst Taipei 101 and the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall are fine, visiting them is more akin to do a crawl of souvenir shops than actually getting a real feel for Taipei.

And speaking as someone who lives in Kaohsiung, the Dome of Light is, in my view, rather underwhelming; the Main Public Library has a great selection of English-language children's books, but offers little for tourists; and whilst there is plenty to be said for Fo Guang Shan, that it places twice on the list shows a distinct lack of imagination.

All of which has prompted me to pull together my alternative Top 10 landmarks for Taiwan. Such lists are always subjective, but for me these ten places will offer tourists, ex-pats, and locals a much better sense of what Taiwan is as country, than the usual tourists haunts.

National Palace Museum:



National Palace Museum. (Wikimedia commons image)

This is one stop which is already firmly on the tourist trail, but I would urge visitors to skip the long queue for a glimpse of the Jade Cabbage and instead explore some of the less-frequented rooms. The National Palace Museum is home to many treasures from Chinese history and there is so much more to enjoy including beautiful calligraphy, historic artwork, and rooms of jade and metalwork.

Kinmen:

Kinmen is rarely on the tourist trail but offers a unique insight into Taiwan's dominant political issue; its relations with China. The view of the massive Chinese metropolis of Xiamen, just a couple of miles away, is a stark contrast to the relatively undeveloped islands of Kinmen.

Kinmen was the site of Chiang Kai-shek's nationalists last stand against Mao's Communists and is therefore understandably scattered with military remnants of its time on the front line.

The highlight of Kinmen for me was the Jhaishan Tunnel (翟山坑道), a staggering man-made endeavor to allow boats to dock in Kinmen and deliver troops and supplies safely. But I would suggest hiring a scooter and exploring because there are plenty of good museums and hidden treasures to unearth about this crucial period in Taiwan’s history.

If military history isn't your thing, Kinmen is also the home of Kaoliang liquor and the fascinating wind lion totems.

British Consulate / Kaohsiung Harbor:



Former British Consulate at Takao. (Wikimedia Commons)

With Kaohsiung now a sprawling metropolis of some 5 million people, it is easy to forget that everything we see today is built up around a stunning natural harbor, which is still the lifeblood of the city today.

For me, the best place to get a feel of that is at the British Consulate, Takao. This beautiful colonial era building, with an interesting history of its own, perched high on the cliffs requires some stamina to get up the stairs, but the reward is a breath-taking view of the entrance to the harbor on one side, and its bustling interior on the other.

It is an ideal place to watch the container ships come and go, and if you have a car there is another. Hongmaogang Cultural Harbor is situated at the other harbor entrance (a fair drive away) and as well as the opportunity to explore an abandoned fishing village, you can also get right up close to the massive ships as they come in and out, as well as take a boat trip to explore the harbor more.

The East Coast:



Cingshui Cliffs on Suhua Highway. (Wikimedia Commons)

Taiwan's east coast is the place where you can truly appreciate why Taiwan was dubbed Isla Formosa (The Beautiful island) by the Dutch.

The number 9 road south from Yilan to Hualien is winding and often treacherous, but nonetheless blessed with jaw-dropping scenery as the mountains drop into the Pacific Ocean.

But my favorite is the coastal road number 11 between Hualien and Taitung. It features breathtaking views, a number of interesting stops, and is a sure-fire way to appreciate Taiwan’s natural beauty without getting your feet dirty in the mountains.

The Chihkan Towers:



Chihkan towers. (Wikimedia Commons)

Tainan and Anping have plenty of historic buildings to visit, but for my money the most interesting is the Chihkan Towers.

Located just a short distance from the equally impressive Confucius Temple (the oldest in Taiwan), Chihkan Tower, which used to be known as Fort Provintia, was built in 1653 and remnants of the original building can still be seen.

The current buildings are equally fascinating and highlights include the unique nine statues of turtles carrying stone plates which date from the Qing Dynasty and a selection of statues, all of which have a tale to tell.

For those interested in the colonial history of Taiwan, Anping Fort is another good stop, but it is the Chihkan Towers which offer something truly unique.

Yangmingshan National Park



Yangmingshan. (Wikimedia Commons)

Within reach of the capital, Taipei, Yangmingshan offers an opportunity to enjoy the beauty and wonder of Taiwan's mountains without having to head too far into the wilderness.

It is close enough to the city for there to be facilities fairly readily available, but there are plenty of great treks, cycling routes, and beautiful scenery to enjoy too. Blossom season is always popular and if the weather is especially cold, it is the place to go to enjoy Taiwan's rare snowfalls too.

The area is littered with scenic spots and viewing places too. It is more challenging than a stroll in the park, but offers a real adventure to those who are not experienced mountaineers or hikers, but want to experience a bit of Taiwan's great outdoors.

Nine Turns Lane, Lukang:



Nine Turns Lane in Lukang. (Image by flickr user xalekd)

Located in Changhua, Lukang is a rabbit-warren of old streets and traditional communities, the most famous of which is Jinsheng Lane (金盛巷), or Nine-turns lane, which is the best preserved one.

It is thought that it was designed to designed to function as a natural windbreak, whilst another theory was that it was supposed to confuse pirates. Whatever the truth, it provides a fascinating insight into small-town life in Taiwan as well as a glimpse at the old architectural styles which are all too rare and under-protected these days.

There are various sites of interest along the road, all of which are identified by bi-lingual signage. But for me, my favorite has to be Mo-Ru Alley (Breast Touching Alley) (摸乳巷), which is just 70cm wide at the narrowest point. Your can no doubt guess where the name comes from on your own!

Jiufen:



Jiufen. (Photo from tw.taiwanviptravel.com)

Located on the northern coast, close to Taipei, Jiufen draws people from the capital as well as fans of Japanese anime as it is supposed to be the inspiration for Hayao Miyazaki's film Spirited Away.

There is no doubt the setting of this Japanese era gold mining town is magical. It has many attractions, most of which are located along the cobblestone steps of Shuqi Road (豎崎路).

As well as plenty of hidden alleys and interesting shops to explore, a real highlight are the retro Chinese and Japanese style cafés and tea houses. Enjoying a traditional tea ceremony whilst soaking up the stunning views across the sea is an experience not to be surpassed.

Kenting:



Beach in Kenting's Hengchun Township. (Wikimedia Commons)

Kenting offers a very different Taiwanese experience, but one that is no less interesting an worthwhile than the others.

If it's your thing, there is plenty of opportunity to enjoy a hedonistic beach culture, with water sports a-plenty, and a healthy bar culture which can be hard to find elsewhere in the country (outside Taipei).

Snorkeling is a big draw here, but for my money if you are serious about taking a look into the stunning seas around Taiwan, Green Island is a better place to head.

But there are plenty of less-heavily frequented beaches and national park trails to explore and sights such as the Sail Rock and Eluanbi Lighthouse (鵝鑾鼻燈塔), a beautiful Qing-era landmark on the southern tip of the country to enjoy too.

A Night Market:



Shilin night market. (Image by flickr user Dan)

Taiwan's night markets have been hyped up with tourists to such an extent that almost all of them are little more than a tacky pastiche of what they used to be. They will certain encounter little local fare and indeed few locals.

So, my suggestion to tourists would be to visit an evening market instead. These are where locals go to source their evening meals and offer a fascinating insight into local culture and cuisine. As well as the fresh fruit, vegetables, meat, and fish stalls, there are usually many more selling ready-made local delicacies.

Foreigners always get a warm welcome and language is rarely a barrier to a unique, tasty, and entertaining experience.