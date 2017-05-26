BC-BBO--MLB Linescores,0450

Thursday's Major League Baseball Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Los Angeles 000 000 000—0 6 1 Tampa Bay 200 020 00x—4 9 0

Wright, Middleton (5), Guerra (6), Hernandez (8) and Graterol; Andriese, Hunter (9) and Sucre. W_Andriese 5-1. L_Wright 0-1.

___

Texas 000 101 000—2 4 0 Boston 202 000 02x—6 10 0

N.Martinez, Alvarez (6), Barnette (6), Kela (7), Claudio (8) and Lucroy; Pomeranz, Hembree (7), Scott (7), M.Barnes (8), Kimbrel (9) and Vazquez. W_Pomeranz 4-3. L_N.Martinez 1-3. HRs_Texas, Andrus. Boston, Bogaerts, Marrero.

___

Detroit 010 210 110—6 14 0 Houston 000 510 01x—7 11 1

Verlander, Hardy (6), Saupold (7), Wilson (8) and McCann, Avila; Fiers, Feliz (5), Harris (7), Gregerson (8), Giles (9) and Centeno. W_Gregerson 2-1. L_Wilson 1-2. Sv_Giles (13). HRs_Detroit, Upton, Martinez. Houston, Correa, Gonzalez, Centeno, Marisnick.

___

INTERLEAGUE Seattle 000 003 100—4 9 1 Washington 000 020 000—2 6 0

Miranda, Zych (6), Pazos (7), Vincent (8), Rzepczynski (8), Diaz (9) and Zunino; G.Gonzalez, J.Turner (6), Grace (7), Treinen (7), Albers (8), O.Perez (9) and Lobaton. W_Miranda 4-2. L_J.Turner 2-3. Sv_Diaz (8). HRs_Seattle, Cruz. Washington, Rendon.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Pittsburgh 050 020 002—9 13 0 Atlanta 000 000 112—4 11 2

Nova, Marinez (9) and Cervelli; Colon, Wisler (6), Freeman (8) and Suzuki. W_Nova 5-3. L_Colon 2-5. HRs_Pittsburgh, Frazier.

___

Colorado 000 100 000 00—1 10 0 Philadelphia 000 000 100 01—2 8 0

(11 innings)

Anderson, Ottavino (8), Rusin (8), McGee (10), Oberg (11) and Hanigan; Velasquez, Ramos (6), Neshek (7), Benoit (8), Neris (9), Garcia (10), Gomez (11) and Rupp. W_Gomez 3-1. L_Oberg 0-1. HRs_Colorado, Story. Philadelphia, Joseph.

___

San Francisco 100 000 000—1 5 1 Chicago 100 011 02x—5 9 0

Samardzija, Osich (8) and Posey; Butler, Montgomery (6) and M.Montero. W_Butler 2-0. L_Samardzija 1-6. Sv_Montgomery (1). HRs_Chicago, Zobrist, Heyward, Bryant.

___

San Diego 201 000 001—4 9 1 New York 010 000 011—3 8 0

Lamet, Torres (6), Quackenbush (6), Buchter (6), Maurer (8), Hand (9) and Hedges; R.Montero, Sewald (4), Edgin (7), Reed (9) and T.d'Arnaud. W_Lamet 1-0. L_R.Montero 0-4. Sv_Hand (2). HRs_New York, Duda.

___

Arizona 111 000 010—4 9 0 Milwaukee 000 000 000—0 3 1

Ray, Bradley (8), McFarland (9) and Mathis; Davies, Drake (7), Hughes (8), Knebel (9), J.Barnes (9) and Pina, Bandy. W_Ray 4-3. L_Davies 5-3. HRs_Arizona, Owings, Blanco.