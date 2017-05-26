BC-BBA--AL Standings

%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|27
|17
|.614
|—
|Baltimore
|25
|20
|.556
|2½
|Boston
|25
|21
|.543
|3
|Tampa Bay
|25
|25
|.500
|5
|Toronto
|21
|26
|.447
|7½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|25
|18
|.581
|—
|Cleveland
|24
|21
|.533
|2
|Detroit
|22
|24
|.478
|4½
|Chicago
|20
|25
|.444
|6
|Kansas City
|19
|27
|.413
|7½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|32
|16
|.667
|—
|Los Angeles
|25
|25
|.500
|8
|Texas
|24
|24
|.500
|8
|Oakland
|21
|25
|.457
|10
|Seattle
|22
|27
|.449
|10½
___
|Thursday's Games
Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Cincinnati at Cleveland, ppd.
Seattle 4, Washington 2
Tampa Bay 4, L.A. Angels 0
Boston 6, Texas 2
Houston 7, Detroit 6
|Friday's Games
Detroit (Farmer 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Pelfrey 1-4), 1st game
Oakland (Graveman 2-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 5-3)
Texas (Griffin 4-1) at Toronto (Bolsinger 0-2)
Kansas City (Kennedy 0-4) at Cleveland (Clevinger 2-1)
L.A. Angels (Chavez 4-5) at Miami (Straily 2-3)
Seattle (Gallardo 2-4) at Boston (Rodriguez 3-1)
Baltimore (Gausman 2-3) at Houston (Musgrove 3-4)
Detroit (Boyd 2-4) at Chicago White Sox (Danish 0-0),2nd game
Tampa Bay (Archer 3-3) at Minnesota (Santiago 4-2)