  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BBA--AL Standings

By  Associated Press
2017/05/26 11:45
BC-BBA--AL Standings,0225 American League Standings

%byline(By The Associated Press%)

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 27 17 .614
Baltimore 25 20 .556
Boston 25 21 .543 3
Tampa Bay 25 25 .500 5
Toronto 21 26 .447
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 25 18 .581
Cleveland 24 21 .533 2
Detroit 22 24 .478
Chicago 20 25 .444 6
Kansas City 19 27 .413
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 32 16 .667
Los Angeles 25 25 .500 8
Texas 24 24 .500 8
Oakland 21 25 .457 10
Seattle 22 27 .449 10½

___

Thursday's Games

Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, ppd.

Seattle 4, Washington 2

Tampa Bay 4, L.A. Angels 0

Boston 6, Texas 2

Houston 7, Detroit 6

Friday's Games

Detroit (Farmer 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Pelfrey 1-4), 1st game

Oakland (Graveman 2-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 5-3)

Texas (Griffin 4-1) at Toronto (Bolsinger 0-2)

Kansas City (Kennedy 0-4) at Cleveland (Clevinger 2-1)

L.A. Angels (Chavez 4-5) at Miami (Straily 2-3)

Seattle (Gallardo 2-4) at Boston (Rodriguez 3-1)

Baltimore (Gausman 2-3) at Houston (Musgrove 3-4)

Detroit (Boyd 2-4) at Chicago White Sox (Danish 0-0),2nd game

Tampa Bay (Archer 3-3) at Minnesota (Santiago 4-2)