Long weekend edition: Events around Taiwan 5/26-5/30

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Time to enjoy the four day weekend. Whether its outdoors or indoors, there's fun to be had.

Dragon Boat races (Northern Taiwan)

28 - 30 May, Taipei International Dragon Boat Championships, Dajia Riverside park (under Dazhi Bridge)

29 - 30 May, 2017 New Taipei City Speaker Cup, Breeze Canal

29 - 30 May, Ilan Dragon Boat Festival, Donshan Riverside park

30 May, Keelung Dragon Boat Race, Keelung City, Badouzi Fishing Port 40

(Southern Taiwan)

26 - 30 May, Tainan International Dragon Boat Championships

27 - 30 May, Kaohsiung Love River Dragon Boat Festival

28 - 30 May, 2017 Lukang Dragon Boat Festival, Changhua County, Fulu River

29 - 30 May, Pingtung Donggang Dragon Boat Festival

30 May, Penghu Dragon Boat Festival

Concerts

For this weekend’s installment of New Taipei City’s International Drum-Arts Festival, check out Feel The Rhythm May 26, a special performance devoted to soaring tempos. The ensemble musicians are from Taiwan, Thailand, Lebanon, and the Republic of Uzbekistan. The show will be at the New Taipei City Arts Center, tickets are available for NT$350 and NT$500.

Australian DJs Nervo will be at Omni this Sunday. Their dance hits have been hot on the rise since 2008. They were nominated for "Best Party DJ" earlier this year at the World Dance Music Radio Awards.

Live Music

Drifter’s Pizza Pub at Wai'ao Beach will be hosting its annual Dragon Boat bash, featuring live bands and beachy vibes from May 27 - 29. Free admission. Pizza, cocktails, and craft beer available.

Gogoro Wonderland is hosting a free funk concert this Sunday and Monday from 4:30-9 each day. Eight band will take the stage, promising fun summer listening. A limited supply of free guava juice from Guava juice芭樂芭 will be available.

The Shangri-la Taipei’s rooftop will be open this Saturday for the Views of the 886: Pool Party Series party, complete with live DJ’s and two bars. NT$500-600 early bird tickets, NT$700 after 6 p.m.

Outdoor Festivals

The Penghu Ocean Fireworks Festival will take place in conjunction with the Dragon Boat races this weekend. This is the first year the show will be held on different islands, be sure to check the schedule.

Also Sunday free at the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall is the 2017 Rockin' Universiade concert festival. There will be dozens of performances, from local rock groups and particularly highlighting youth bands. The festivities begin at 2 p.m.