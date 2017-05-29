Indian LGBTQI community welcomes Taiwan court ruling on same-sex marriage

NEW DELHI (Taiwan News) -- Leading Indian newspapers like The Times of India and The Hindustan Times and other vernacular dailies prominently published in their foreign pages Taiwan constitutional court's declaration on Wednesday that same-sex couples have the right to legally marry, the first such ruling in Asia.

The Times of India used the Reuters agency report headlined "Taiwan court backs same-sex marriage" and the Hindustan Times used Agence France-Presse report headlined "Taiwan will become the first country in Asia to legalize gay marriage."

Homosexuality is illegal in India under Section 377 of the penal code, based on outdated British colonial-era law that was reinstated by the Supreme Court in 2013. Violation of the law can result in a prison sentence of up to ten years.The current focus of groups is to repeal the Section.

On December 11, 2013, the Supreme Court set aside the 2009 Delhi High Court order decriminalizing consensual homosexual activity within its jurisdiction. The bench, however, noted that parliament should debate and decide on the matter.

On January 28, 2014 , the Supreme Court dismissed the review petition filed by several organizations against its verdict. On February 2, 2016, the Supreme Court decided to review criminalization of homosexual activity. At present, transgender people are recognized as a third gender. In the national capital, the Queer Parade has been held every year since November 2007.

Some of the activists whom this writer talked to welcomed the Taiwanese court ruling. Describing it as a "bold decision," an activist, Charu Chadda, hoped that as the largest democratic country in the world, India, also would take a decision in their favor. Another bisexual, Madhu Singh said, “India should follow the lead set by Taiwan in this direction, so that we can live a decent life without the fear of getting arrested.” He/she also expects more participation by the community in this year’s November parade.

The first laws enabling same-sex marriage in modern times were enacted during the first decade of the 21st century. And as of June 2014, 16 countries -- Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Denmark, France, Iceland, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Spain, South Africa, Sweden, the United Kingdom, the United States,Uruguay and several sub-national jurisdictions including parts of Mexico -- have allowed same-sex couples to marry. Polls in various countries show that there is rising support for legally recognizing same-sex marriage across race, ethnicity, age, religion, political affiliation, and socioeconomic status.