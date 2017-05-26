Taiwan Headline News

  1. Home
Central News Agency
2017/05/26

Taipei, May 26 -- The lead stories in major Taiwan Chinese language dailies on Friday are as follows:
@United Daily News: USS Dewey sails close to Mischief Reef 125 days after Trump became president.
@China Times: 33,000 photos gone after iPhone power management mistake.
@Liberty Times: Manufacturer tampers with expiration date of cold syrup.
@Apple Daily: Sexual harassment in Presidential Office; Tsai's bodyguard removed.
@Economic Daily News: TSMC reveals iPhone 8's major new features.
@Commercial Times: House mortgage interest rate as low as 1.44%.
 
