AP Weekly Sports Calendar

EDITORS:

These are among the top sports events of the week. Coverage of most of these events will move on this circuit:

FRIDAY, May 26

thru 28, Italy — cycling, Giro d'Italia.

thru 28, Wentworth, England — golf, European Tour, BMW PGA Championship.

thru 28, Fort Worth, Texas — golf, US PGA Tour, Dean & Deluca Invitational.

thru 28, Ann Arbor, Michigan — golf, US LPGA Tour, Volvik Championship.

thru 27, Geneva — tennis, ATP, Geneva Open.

thru 27, Lyon, France — tennis, ATP, Lyon Open.

thru 27, Nurnberg, Germany — tennis, WTA, Nurnberger Versicherungs Cup.

thru 27, Strasbourg, France — tennis, WTA, Strasbourg International.

thru June 27, Bermuda — sailing, America's Cup.

New Zealand, Australia — rugby, Super Rugby: Blues vs. Chiefs, Queensland vs. Western Force.

SATURDAY, May 27

London — football, FA Cup final: Arsenal vs. Chelsea.

Madrid — football, Copa del Rey final: Barcelona vs. Alaves.

Berlin — football, German Cup final: Eintracht vs. Borussia Dortmund.

Paris — football, French Cup final: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Angers.

Glasgow, Scotland — football, Scottish Cup final: Celtic vs. Aberdeen.

Southampton, England — cricket, England vs. South Africa, 2nd ODI.

Eugene, Oregon — athletics, Diamond League.

Various sites — rugby, Super Rugby: Sunwolves vs. Cheetahs, Highlanders vs. New South Wales, Melbourne vs. Crusaders, Bulls vs. Hurricanes, Sharks vs. Stormers, Jaguares vs. ACT.

Sheffield, England — boxing, Kell Brook vs. Errol Spence Jr. for Brook's IBF welterweight title; George Groves vs. Fedor Chudinov for vacant WBA super middleweight title.

Oxon Hill, Maryland — boxing, Gary Russell Jr. vs. Oscar Escandon for Russell's WBC featherweight title; Andre Dirrell vs. Jose Uzcategui for interim IBF super middleweight title.

SUNDAY, May 28

thru June 11, Paris — tennis, French Open.

Monte Carlo — auto racing, F1, Monaco GP.

Italy — football, Serie A ends.

Johannesburg — rugby, Super Rugby, Lions vs. Southern Kings.

MONDAY, May 29

London — cricket, England vs. South Africa, 3rd ODI.

Middle East — football, Asian Champions League round of 16: Al Ain vs. Esteghlal, Al Ahli vs. Al Ahli Saudi.

TUESDAY, May 30

Asia, Middle East — football, Asian Champions League round of 16: Kashima Antlers vs. Guangzhou Evergrande, Kawasaki Frontale vs. Muangthong United, Lekhwiya vs. Persepolis, Al Hilal vs. Esteghlal Khouzestan.

WEDNESDAY, May 31

Asia — football, Asian Champions League round of 16: Urawa Red Diamonds vs. Jeju United, Jiangsu vs. Shanghai SIPG.

Brisbane, Australia — rugby league, State of Origin I.

THURSDAY, June 1

United States — basketball, NBA Finals begin.

thru 4, Dublin, Ohio — golf, US PGA Tour, The Memorial.

thru 4, Malmo, Sweden — golf, European Tour, Nordea Masters.

London — cricket, Champions Trophy: England vs. Bangladesh.

FRIDAY, June 2

Birmingham, England — cricket, Champions Trophy: Australia vs. New Zealand.

thru 4, Galloway, New Jersey — golf, US LPA Tour, ShopRite Classic.

Apia, Samoa — rugby, Super Rugby: Blues vs. Queensland.

SATURDAY, June 3

Cardiff, Wales — football, Champions League final: Real Madrid vs. Juventus.

London — cricket, Champions Trophy: Sri Lanka vs. South Africa.

Whangarei, New Zealand — rugby, Provincial Union vs. British and Irish Lions.

New Zealand, Australia — rugby, Super Rugby: Crusaders vs. Highlanders, Chiefs vs. New South Wales, ACT vs. Melbourne, Western Force vs. Hurricanes.

Montreal — boxing, Adonis Stevenson vs. Andrzej Fonfara for Stevenson's WBC light heavyweight title.

SUNDAY, June 4

Birmingham, England — cricket, Champions Trophy: India vs. Pakistan.

thru 11, France — cycling, Criterium du Dauphine.