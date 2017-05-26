AP Weekly Sports Calendar

EDITORS:
These are among the top sports events of the week. Coverage of most of these events will move on this circuit:
|FRIDAY, May 26
thru 28, Italy — cycling, Giro d'Italia.
thru 28, Wentworth, England — golf, European Tour, BMW PGA Championship.
thru 28, Fort Worth, Texas — golf, US PGA Tour, Dean & Deluca Invitational.
thru 28, Ann Arbor, Michigan — golf, US LPGA Tour, Volvik Championship.
thru 27, Geneva — tennis, ATP, Geneva Open.
thru 27, Lyon, France — tennis, ATP, Lyon Open.
thru 27, Nurnberg, Germany — tennis, WTA, Nurnberger Versicherungs Cup.
thru 27, Strasbourg, France — tennis, WTA, Strasbourg International.
thru June 27, Bermuda — sailing, America's Cup.
New Zealand, Australia — rugby, Super Rugby: Blues vs. Chiefs, Queensland vs. Western Force.
|SATURDAY, May 27
London — football, FA Cup final: Arsenal vs. Chelsea.
Madrid — football, Copa del Rey final: Barcelona vs. Alaves.
Berlin — football, German Cup final: Eintracht vs. Borussia Dortmund.
Paris — football, French Cup final: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Angers.
Glasgow, Scotland — football, Scottish Cup final: Celtic vs. Aberdeen.
Southampton, England — cricket, England vs. South Africa, 2nd ODI.
Eugene, Oregon — athletics, Diamond League.
Various sites — rugby, Super Rugby: Sunwolves vs. Cheetahs, Highlanders vs. New South Wales, Melbourne vs. Crusaders, Bulls vs. Hurricanes, Sharks vs. Stormers, Jaguares vs. ACT.
Sheffield, England — boxing, Kell Brook vs. Errol Spence Jr. for Brook's IBF welterweight title; George Groves vs. Fedor Chudinov for vacant WBA super middleweight title.
Oxon Hill, Maryland — boxing, Gary Russell Jr. vs. Oscar Escandon for Russell's WBC featherweight title; Andre Dirrell vs. Jose Uzcategui for interim IBF super middleweight title.
|SUNDAY, May 28
thru June 11, Paris — tennis, French Open.
Monte Carlo — auto racing, F1, Monaco GP.
Italy — football, Serie A ends.
Johannesburg — rugby, Super Rugby, Lions vs. Southern Kings.
|MONDAY, May 29
London — cricket, England vs. South Africa, 3rd ODI.
Middle East — football, Asian Champions League round of 16: Al Ain vs. Esteghlal, Al Ahli vs. Al Ahli Saudi.
|TUESDAY, May 30
Asia, Middle East — football, Asian Champions League round of 16: Kashima Antlers vs. Guangzhou Evergrande, Kawasaki Frontale vs. Muangthong United, Lekhwiya vs. Persepolis, Al Hilal vs. Esteghlal Khouzestan.
|WEDNESDAY, May 31
Asia — football, Asian Champions League round of 16: Urawa Red Diamonds vs. Jeju United, Jiangsu vs. Shanghai SIPG.
Brisbane, Australia — rugby league, State of Origin I.
|THURSDAY, June 1
United States — basketball, NBA Finals begin.
thru 4, Dublin, Ohio — golf, US PGA Tour, The Memorial.
thru 4, Malmo, Sweden — golf, European Tour, Nordea Masters.
London — cricket, Champions Trophy: England vs. Bangladesh.
|FRIDAY, June 2
Birmingham, England — cricket, Champions Trophy: Australia vs. New Zealand.
thru 4, Galloway, New Jersey — golf, US LPA Tour, ShopRite Classic.
Apia, Samoa — rugby, Super Rugby: Blues vs. Queensland.
|SATURDAY, June 3
Cardiff, Wales — football, Champions League final: Real Madrid vs. Juventus.
London — cricket, Champions Trophy: Sri Lanka vs. South Africa.
Whangarei, New Zealand — rugby, Provincial Union vs. British and Irish Lions.
New Zealand, Australia — rugby, Super Rugby: Crusaders vs. Highlanders, Chiefs vs. New South Wales, ACT vs. Melbourne, Western Force vs. Hurricanes.
Montreal — boxing, Adonis Stevenson vs. Andrzej Fonfara for Stevenson's WBC light heavyweight title.
|SUNDAY, June 4
Birmingham, England — cricket, Champions Trophy: India vs. Pakistan.
thru 11, France — cycling, Criterium du Dauphine.