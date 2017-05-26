USAA pulling ads from Hannity's Fox News show

NEW YORK (AP) — Financial services firm USAA is adding itself to the list of companies that have pulled advertising from Sean Hannity's Fox News Channel show.

But the company that caters to members of the U.S. military and their families says the move had nothing to do with pressure on Hannity's advertisers. Some groups have called for an advertiser boycott after Hannity's focus on a discredited story involving a murdered Democratic National Committee employee. On Wednesday, Hannity he would no longer talk about the story of murdered DNC staffer Seth Rich.

USAA said Thursday it has a policy not to advertise on any opinion-based programing. It said an error led to its ads appearing on Hannity's program.