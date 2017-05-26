Trio of 65s lead Colonial; 2-time champs 2 back, Spieth even

Jon Rahm acknowledges the gallery after making par on the 16th green during the first round of the Dean & DeLuca Invitational golf tour
Kelly Kraft tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the Dean & DeLuca Invitational golf tournament at Colonial Country Clu
Jordan Spieth tees off on the 6th hole during the first round of the Dean & DeLuca Invitational golf tournament at Colonial Country Clu
J.T. Poston reads his putt on the 9th green during the first round of the Dean & DeLuca Invitational golf tournament at Colonial Countr
J.T. Poston tees off on the 12th hole during the first round of the Dean & DeLuca Invitational golf tournament at Colonial Country Club
Jordan Spieth waits to putt on the seventh green during the first round of the Dean & DeLuca Invitational golf tournament at Colonial C
Zach Johnson hits out of a bunker on the seventh hole during the first round of the Dean & DeLuca Invitational golf tournament at Colon
Scott Brown lines up his putt on the 11th green during the first round of the Dean & DeLuca Invitational golf tournament at Colonial Co
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Kelly Kraft, Derek Fathauer and PGA Tour rookie J.T. Poston all shot 5-under 65 on Thursday to share the lead after the first round at Colonial.
Jon Rahm, Scott Brown and Graeme McDowell followed at 66. Two-time Colonial champions Phil Mickelson and Zach Johnson both birdied their last three holes and were among six players with rounds of 67.
Defending champion Jordan Spieth, coming off consecutive missed cuts, was tied for 34th after an even-par 70 with six birdies, four bogeys and a double bogey.
Only 33 of the 121 players finished under par.
Kraft and McDowell had the only bogey-free rounds. Brown had the lead outright at 6 under before a double bogey on his last hole.
